Molinar, Stewart guide Bulldogs to win over Aggies

On Wednesday night, Mississippi State went on the road to play against a Texas A&M team that had been waiting around having not seen action in over a month due to COVID-19 impacts. The Bulldogs made sure the Aggies will have to wait even longer to experience a victory.

MSU waltzed into Texas A&M's Reed Arena and the Bulldogs emerged with a 63-57 win. Right at the center of it all, to no one's surprise, was Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart. Molinar scored a team-best 18 points for State. Stewart scored 14 of his own.

For more on the game, see below for additional information, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

The Mississippi State men’s basketball team handed out 10 assists on its 13 second-half field goals to overcome a four-point halftime deficit and earn a 63-57 comeback victory over Texas A&M on Wednesday at Reed Arena.

The Bulldogs (14-12, 8-9 SEC) captured their 22nd halftime comeback victory, which is highlighted by 13 wins against SEC opponents, under sixth-year coach Ben Howland.

Mississippi State has won three of its last four and connected on a 53.1 shooting clip, the fifth time that the Bulldogs have knocked down 50 percent or better during SEC action this season.

Over the team’s last five victories, State has limited its opponents to 55.2 points per game and collective 32.7 shooting percentage. The Bulldogs moved to 44-5 when holding the opposition under 60 points in Howland’s tenure.

Texas A&M (8-8, 2-7 SEC) returned to action for the first time since a 68-61 triumph over Kansas State as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on 01/30. The Aggies were led by Emanuel Miller’s game-leading 24 points and career-high 13 rebounds.

Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart Jr. combined for 32 points and canned six of Mississippi State’s eight three-pointers for the contest.

Molinar pumped in 14 of his team-leading 18 points in the first half, while Stewart Jr. worked his way to nine of his 14 points during the second 20 minutes. The sophomore guards each tallied five rebounds apiece, and Molinar dished out three assists.

Molinar has notched double figures in 20 of his 23 outings in 2020-21, and the Bulldogs improved to 17-8 when the Panama native provides 10-plus points over the last two seasons. Stewart Jr. has amassed double digit points in 22 of the team’s 26 games this season.

Abdul Ado and Tolu Smith dialed up eight points and six rebounds each to ignite Mississippi State to a 32-24 advantage in paint points. The pair sank a combined 8-of-12 from the floor.

Ado made his program-record 123rd career start, which allowed him to pass Dee Bost (2009-10-11-12). He tallied a season-high tying five blocks and reached at least five rejections for the seventh time during his career. Tolu Smith also distributed a career-high five assists.

Deivon Smith provided a spark of the bench with seven points, a season’s best eight rebounds and matched a SEC season-high with six assists.

Quinten Post tied his SEC career-high with six points, all coming during the second half, to go along with two rebounds. Derek Fountain secured two points, five rebounds, two assists and a block in his return to the starting lineup.

Mississippi State hit on 26-of-49 from the field (53.1 percent), buried 8-of-19 from three-point territory (42.1 percent) and were 3-of-12 at the foul line (25.0 percent). The Bulldogs have won eight of nine games when sinking at least eight triples in 2020-21.

Mississippi State grinded out a 39-36 rebounding advantage and won the battle of the boards for the 20th time in 26 games this season. The Bulldogs passed out 18 dimes and committed 17 turnovers, while Texas A&M totaled 13 assists versus four turnovers.

Texas A&M countered with a 22-of-69 shooting performance (31.9 percent), misfired on 21 of its 25 attempts on its three-pointers (16.0 percent) and were an efficient 9-of-10 at the charity stripe (90.0 percent).

Following Miller’s 24-point, 13-rebound effort were Quenton Jackson and Savion Flagg with 13 and 12 points, respectively, for the Aggies.

FROM THE BENCH – COACH HOWLAND

“I thought defensively we did a great job in both halves if you look at the numbers. But even in the second half, it was a little better. We held them to 29.4 percent from the field [in the second half]. They were only 1-of-14 from three [during the second half], which is a huge stat.”

“I thought that D.J. [Stewart Jr.] did a fantastic job, and Iverson [Molinar] kind of kept us alive offensively with his great first half. I thought D.J. took command in terms of making some big shots for us [in the second half]. He was fantastic … It was nice to have Iverson’s family come up from Panama and surprise him last night at the hotel. His mother and his dad – he hasn’t seen them in a year. It was really special for him to have them here, and I thought that was really cool. Boy, he was good tonight. I thought he was good on both ends of the floor.”

“I was really proud of Deivon [Smith]. I thought he had a great game tonight. He had eight defensive rebounds and was matched up on [Andre] Gordon most of the time who ended up being 0-for-11 from the field.”

“I’m really proud because we’re a team that’s growing, and that has had growing pains. You see the change in lineups and in situations that’s helped us. … But again, it comes back to our defense. Our defense, again, holding another opponent to 32 percent. Even though we lost Saturday [against No. 6 Alabama], it was 32 percent. Against South Carolina, it was in the same ballpark, and the same thing with Ole Miss. The last four games, our defense has been absolutely fantastic. The best it’s been the entire season, and I’m really excited about that.”

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM – ABDUL ADO

“Defense is not something you teach. It’s something you have. It’s a heart thing, it’s a pride thing. So, we take pride in that. We have a great defensive coach. When you have a guy like that and everybody else buys into the plan, everything goes well for you. Everybody else buys in, and we support each other no matter what. The team is going to have its own run. We’re going to come back, get a defensive stop and go score on offense.”

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Facing a 38-31 deficit with 18:06 remaining in the second half, Mississippi State ripped off 18 of the next 22 points over a 7:28 span to flip a seven-point hole to a seven-point lead.

Deivon Smith kickstarted the Bulldogs rally with a left wing triple from D.J. Stewart Jr. followed by Abdul Ado and Tolu Smith slam dunks to draw the Maroon and White back to 40-38 with 14:04 to go.

State took its first lead on consecutive three-pointers which came 32 seconds apart courtesy of Deivon Smith and D.J. Stewart Jr. to make it 47-42 at the 11:32 mark. Quinten Post hit a floater on the baseline to beat the A&M zone defense and put the finishing touches on the run.

The Bulldogs went ahead by double figures, 56-46, with 7:40 on the clock as Deivon Smith drove and found Tolu Smith for another jam.

Texas A&M got as close as four points on two occasions, the last time at 61-57 with 47.0 seconds left. The Aggies missed their last eight shot attempts over the closing 1:52.

Texas A&M used nine straight points to stretch a one-point advantage out to an 18-8 spread with 11:31 left in the first half.

The Bulldogs fired back with 10 points of their own over the next 2:28. Stewart Jr. and Molinar connected on right wing trifectas sandwiched between an Ado reverse layup. It was Molinar who provided the equalizer with a two-hand jam after driving the baseline.

Texas A&M took a 33-29 edge into the locker room as Emanuel Miller did the heavy lifting for the Aggies with 14 points during the first half.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State concludes the regular season with a trip to the Plains and Auburn on Saturday. Tip time is on-tap for noon central time from Auburn Arena, televised by SEC Network and available online courtesy of the Watch ESPN app.

