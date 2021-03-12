FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Ben Howland recaps lopsided loss to Alabama at SEC Tourney

Loss ends MSU's season with a 15-14 overall record
A day after a thrilling win over Kentucky, Friday wasn't quite as fun for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs fell 85-48 to Alabama at the SEC Tournament, ending MSU's season. State's year wraps up with a 15-14 overall record.

Following Friday's game, Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to recap the contest and the year, as well as briefly look ahead to next season. You can view Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

