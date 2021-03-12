WATCH: Ben Howland recaps lopsided loss to Alabama at SEC Tourney

A day after a thrilling win over Kentucky, Friday wasn't quite as fun for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs fell 85-48 to Alabama at the SEC Tournament, ending MSU's season. State's year wraps up with a 15-14 overall record.

Following Friday's game, Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to recap the contest and the year, as well as briefly look ahead to next season. You can view Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.