FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search

Bulldogs finally get to play a game, facing Alabama Sunday

Weather and the coronavirus pandemic have shaken up MSU's schedule all season
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State has played just two games in the last 34 days because of COVID-19 issues at other programs and travel problems caused by winter weather in the South. But finally, it appears the Bulldogs will have the chance to return to the floor on Sunday at Alabama. MSU will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak, as well as avenge an earlier loss to the Crimson Tide. Alabama beat State 86-78 in Starkville last month.

To see what all MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson is thinking about her team heading into Sunday's game, watch full video of her pre-Alabama press conference above. And see below for how you can watch or listen to Sunday's battle between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

  • What: Mississippi State (8-6, 3-5) at Alabama (14-6, 7-6)
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum – Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • When: 2 p.m. central on Sunday, February 21, 2021
  • TV/Video: Online via SEC Network+
  • Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here

20210220_BB_vs_Texas_Tanner_AP_6283
Baseball

WATCH: Highlights of MSU baseball's win over Texas

20210103_WB_vs_Kentucky_TeamHuddle_AP_6049
Basketball

Bulldogs finally get to play a game, facing Alabama Sunday

20210220_BB_vs_Texas_Hancock_AP_2154
Baseball

The Bulldog Box Score: Stats and MVPs for MSU's win over Texas

20210220_BB_vs_Texas_Sims_AP_5054
Baseball

Sweet relief from Sims propels Bulldogs over Longhorns

USATSI_12673474
Baseball

WATCH: Chris Lemonis discusses MSU's season-opening win over Texas

USATSI_14628100
Baseball

LIVE BASEBALL OPENING DAY UPDATES: Mississippi State vs. Texas

021619_BB_YoungstownSt_G2_TB1808
Baseball

Diamond Dog Notes: Cerantola to miss start and more

EujdMwWXMAMcT4x
Football

Bulldogs pick up commitment from defensive back William Hardrick