Bulldogs finally get to play a game, facing Alabama Sunday

Mississippi State has played just two games in the last 34 days because of COVID-19 issues at other programs and travel problems caused by winter weather in the South. But finally, it appears the Bulldogs will have the chance to return to the floor on Sunday at Alabama. MSU will be looking to snap a four-game losing streak, as well as avenge an earlier loss to the Crimson Tide. Alabama beat State 86-78 in Starkville last month.

To see what all MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson is thinking about her team heading into Sunday's game, watch full video of her pre-Alabama press conference above. And see below for how you can watch or listen to Sunday's battle between the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide.

What: Mississippi State (8-6, 3-5) at Alabama (14-6, 7-6)

Mississippi State (8-6, 3-5) at Alabama (14-6, 7-6) Where: Coleman Coliseum – Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum – Tuscaloosa, Alabama When: 2 p.m. central on Sunday, February 21, 2021

2 p.m. central on Sunday, February 21, 2021 TV/Video: Online via SEC Network+

Online via SEC Network+ Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.