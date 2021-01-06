No. 14 MSU tries to get back on winning track at Florida

On the heels of a disappointing overtime loss to Kentucky this past Sunday, No. 14 Mississippi State is back in action on Thursday looking to get back on the winning track as the Bulldogs face the Florida Gators.

So what do you need to know headed into Thursday night's affair? Here's a quick look at the game:

What: No. 14 Mississippi State (6-2, 1-1) at Florida (7-3, 0-2)

No. 14 Mississippi State (6-2, 1-1) at Florida (7-3, 0-2) Where: Exactech Arena – Gainesville, Florida

Exactech Arena – Gainesville, Florida When: 5 p.m. central on Thursday, January 7, 2021

5 p.m. central on Thursday, January 7, 2021 TV/Video: Streamed online via SEC Network+

Streamed online via SEC Network+ Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network

Guarding the Gators

MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson doesn't have to think hard when it comes to figuring out the biggest key for her Bulldogs against the Gators. After Kentucky surged offensively in the late going to pull out the win versus State this past weekend, McCray-Penson is focusing on her team's defensive effort in Gainesville.

“I think the number one thing is guarding the basketball," McCray-Penson said. "We’ll get beat if we guard like we did against Kentucky. I’ve challenged our players that we’ve got to guard and then we’ve got to rebound. If we don’t do those two things, it will be a long night.”

Three players stand out as Gators the Bulldogs could have trouble defending. Lavender Briggs leads Florida with her 17.5 points-per-game average. She also averages 6.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game. The sophomore guard boasts five 20-point performances already this year.

Other top-performing Gators are Kiara Smith and Nina Rickards. Smith averages 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Richards averages 10.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per outing.

Wiggins returns

After missing the first seven games of this season awaiting clearance from a health issue, Xaria Wiggins was back on the court for the Bulldogs in Sunday's loss against Kentucky. She played 16 minutes against the Wildcats, scoring seven points.

"She hadn't practiced much, but I knew she had the experience of being in this league and guarding Kentucky's actions," McCray-Penson said of Wiggins' season debut. "I thought she was solid. She got a little winded there. I wasn't planning on playing her (as much as I did). I was just going to spot her here and there. But there was a group in there defensively that was really good and she was a part of that. But I was really pleased with her calmness and her experience."

Wiggins being back available should serve as a boost for the Bulldogs at Florida and moving forward.

"I think the biggest thing with Xaria is she knows this league," McCray-Penson said. "She's definitely a player that we're going to rely on when it comes to defensive pressure, number one. It allows us to change up our defenses with her. And she understands, for the most part, what I want offensively – just moving the ball. She's another ball handler on the perimeter which is also very good and just adds more depth to our perimeter."

Coming together

It's easy to sometimes forget this year's Mississippi State team has had a lot going on as the Bulldogs try to live up to this season's high expectations. Whether it has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and all that has come with that or adjusting to the leadership style of McCray-Penson, there have certainly been multiple challenges over the last few months.

Through it all, McCray-Penson is proud of how her team is starting to come together. State's coach doesn't believe her group is a finished product by any means but she's liking what she's seeing on and off the court.

“In the beginning it was tough, but we’re at this point now where we’re still evolving and building our trust,” McCray-Penson said. “For me, it’s getting them to understand who they are as people, how to treat people, how to be a good teammate and having a positive attitude. What happens off the floor is so important to being successful on the floor. We’re just getting our kids to understand that on a day-to-day basis. They’re buying into it and are a great group.”

