Mississippi State men's hoops learns times and TV info for SEC games

Mississippi State has learned the times and television networks for its upcoming Southeastern Conference schedule. Also, the Bulldogs have announced a change to their upcoming slate, as MSU will now host Mississippi Valley State on December 21 instead of playing Utah State. Utah State had a scheduling conflict. Here's all you need to know, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Mississippi State men’s basketball learned its SEC game times and television network assignments announced Tuesday by the conference office.

The Bulldogs will have 15 of their 18 league games on the SEC Network. The Florida game on Saturday, January 16 will be carried by ESPN2, the LSU game on Wednesday, February 10 will be picked up by either ESPN2 or ESPNU and the Auburn game on Tuesday, February 16 is set for an ESPNU telecast.

Mississippi State will play host to Mississippi Valley State on Monday, December 21 inside Humphrey Coliseum. This contest replaces the previously announced Utah State game. The Aggies are in Mountain West conference play on December 21. Tip time is on-tap for 7 p.m. CT televised by the SEC Network.

Season ticket holders are encouraged to check their email accounts and will receive their mobile/print at home tickets for the Mississippi Valley State game from the MSU Ticket Office in the near future.

2020-21 Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Remaining Schedule

December – Day, Date, Opponent, Time, TV

Tue., Dec. 8, Jackson State, 8 p.m. CT, SECN

Sat., Dec. 12, vs. Dayton [1], 11 a.m. CT, TBD

Wed., Dec. 16, Central Arkansas, 7 p.m. CT, SECN+

Mon., Dec. 21, Mississippi Valley State, 7 p.m. CT, SECN

Wed., Dec. 30, at Georgia [SEC], 6 p.m. CT, SECN

January – Day, Date, Opponent, Time, TV

Sat., Jan. 2, Kentucky [SEC], 5 p.m. CT, SECN

Tue., Jan. 5, Missouri [SEC], 8 p.m. CT, SECN

Sat., Jan. 9, at Vanderbilt [SEC], 12 p.m. CT, SECN

Wed., Jan. 13, Texas A & M [SEC], 8 p.m. CT, SECN

Sat., Jan. 16, Florida [SEC], 3 p.m. CT, ESPN2

Tue., Jan. 19, Ole Miss [SEC], 8 p.m. CT, SECN

Sat., Jan. 23, at Alabama [SEC], 5 p.m. CT, SECN

Tue., Jan. 26, at Tennessee [SEC], 6 p.m. CT, SECN

Sat., Jan. 30, Iowa State [2], TBD, ESPN/2/U

February – Day, Date, Opponent, Time, TV

Tue., Feb. 2, at Arkansas [SEC], 8 p.m. CT, SECN

Sat., Feb. 6, at South Carolina [SEC], 2:30 p.m. CT, SECN

Wed., Feb. 10, LSU [SEC], 8 p.m. CT, ESPN2/U

Sat., Feb. 13, Vanderbilt [SEC], 12 p.m. CT, SECN

Tue., Feb. 16, at Auburn [SEC], 8 p.m. CT, ESPNU

Sat., Feb. 20, at Ole Miss [SEC], 5 p.m. CT, SECN

Wed., Feb. 24, South Carolina [SEC], 6 p.m. CT, SECN

Sat., Feb. 27, Alabama [SEC], 7:30 p.m. CT, SECN

March – Day, Date, Opponent, Time, TV

Wed., March 3, at Texas A & M [SEC], 7:30 p.m. CT, SECN

Wed., March 10-Sun., March 14 – SEC Tournament [3]

Notes

Home games are bolded and played at Humphrey Coliseum

[1] Holiday Hoopsgiving [Atlanta, Georgia]

[2] SEC/Big 12 Challenge [Humphrey Coliseum]

[3] SEC Tournament [Nashville, Tennessee]

[SEC] Southeastern Conference game

[ESPN2/ESPNU/SECN] – Televised by ESPN Family of Networks and available on Watch ESPN App.

[SECN+] – SEC Network+ and available online only through Watch ESPN app.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here. Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports.