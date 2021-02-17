FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Mississippi State men's and women's Thursday basketball games postponed

Winter weather continues to cause problems in the South
The snowy, icy mess in the South is also creating a bit of chaos with the Mississippi State men's and women's basketball schedules. 

Both the MSU men and women were slated to play Auburn on Thursday with the men on the home floor of the Tigers and the women hosting Auburn in Starkville. However both of those games have now been postponed as travel remains an issue across the Southeastern Conference's footprint. 

And it's not only Mississippi State having problems. A total of seven SEC men's and women's games originally set for Thursday were postponed, the league announced on Wednesday. Men's postponements also included Alabama at Texas A&M and LSU at Ole Miss. Other women's postponements were Ole Miss at Arkansas, LSU at Kentucky and Missouri at Texas A&M. No makeup dates have been announced for MSU's postponed games or any of the other SEC contests that have been impacted.

Mississippi State's men and women are now next set to play this coming weekend. The men travel to Ole Miss for a 5 p.m. central Saturday game and the women battle Alabama on the road at 2 p.m. central Sunday.

When both sets of Bulldogs return to the court, both will be looking to end recent slides. The MSU men have lost two in a row and six of their last eight. They currently stand at 11-11 overall with a 5-8 SEC record.

Meanwhile the Mississippi State women are on a four-game losing streak. They are 8-6 overall with a 3-5 mark in SEC action.

