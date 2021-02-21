WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's win over Ole Miss

Here's all the leader of the Bulldogs said after his team topped the Rebels on Saturday

Mississippi State is back on the winning track and to make things even sweeter for the Bulldogs, they got back into the win column against their arch rival.

MSU defeated Ole Miss 66-56 on Saturday in Oxford. The win improves State to 12-11 overall this year. The Bulldogs are now 6-8 in Southeastern Conference play. Ole Miss fell to 12-9 overall and 7-7 in league action.

After Saturday's contest, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to discuss things. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video above.

