Bulldogs head to Ole Miss looking to stop skid

Something has gotta give on Sunday.

On a four-game losing streak, Mississippi State heads to Oxford to battle instate rival Ole Miss at 3 p.m. So either the Bulldogs' skid will come to an end, or MSU's recent dominance of the Rebels will come to a screeching halt. Which will it be?

State has won its last 14 meetings against Ole Miss. The Bulldogs haven't lost to the Rebels in more than seven full years, dating back to January 23, 2014. However that streak might very well be in danger.

That's because, in addition to MSU's recent struggles, the Rebels have already put a scare in the Bulldogs once this season. State narrowly defeated Ole Miss 60-56 last month. Now, the two foes meet up once more.

To see what all MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson is thinking about her team heading into Sunday's game, as well as the challenges that Ole Miss presents, watch full video of her pre-Ole Miss press conference above. And see below for how you can watch or listen to Sunday's battle between the Bulldogs and Rebels.

What: Mississippi State (8-6, 3-5) at Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7)

Mississippi State (8-6, 3-5) at Ole Miss (9-7, 3-7) Where: The Pavillion – Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavillion – Oxford, Mississippi When: 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021

3 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 TV/Video: SEC Network and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app

SEC Network and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.