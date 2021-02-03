MSU women's basketball game against Tennessee postponed

Mississippi State's game against Tennessee will have to wait.

The Southeastern Conference and MSU have announced that the No. 24 Bulldogs won't be able to play their scheduled game with the No. 18 Lady Volunteers on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues within the Tennessee program. The Bulldogs and Lady Vols were originally set for a 7 p.m. Thursday tip at Humphrey Coliseum before the game was postponed. No makeup date has been announced as of yet.

The postponement of Thursday's contest means what has been a relatively quiet last few weeks for State will now continue. The Bulldogs have played just one game since battling Texas A&M on January 17. MSU's next scheduled contest. now isn't until February 11. That's a nearly four-week span with just one game. However a source did note the Bulldogs will try to schedule a game for this coming Sunday, but whether or not that will come to fruition remains to be seen.

Here's the full release on the situation from Mississippi State athletics:

The Mississippi State women's basketball contest against Tennessee on Feb. 4 at Humphrey Coliseum has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Tennessee basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC's COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com.

A makeup date has yet to be determined at this time. Mississippi State's Ticket Office will contact season ticket holders via email with additional details.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.