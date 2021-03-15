Not done yet: Bulldogs get in NIT field

After Mississippi State fell to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Friday, MSU head coach Ben Howland was of the assumption his team's season was most likely over. The only window the Bulldogs had was what Howland dubbed an outside shot at getting into the NIT. As of Sunday evening, that shot can be considered made.

MSU is indeed in the 2021 NIT field. The Bulldogs will open up play in the event this coming Saturday with a 4 p.m. game against Saint Louis. The contest will take place in Frisco, Texas, with all of this year's NIT games being held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“I’m excited for our team and for our program,” Howland said in a school release. “This is a great opportunity for us to play in the postseason and we’re looking forward to facing a quality Saint Louis team.”

Mississippi State (15-14) and Saint Louis (14-6) are paired with Richmond from the Atlantic 10 Conference and Toledo from the Mid-American Conference in its four-team pod. The winners will advance to the quarterfinal round on Thursday, March 25 at a time to be determined.

If Mississippi State can win a couple of games in the NIT, it sets up a possibility for an intriguing matchup in the semifinals. On the same side of MSU's bracket in the opposite pod, two of the teams there are Ole Miss and Western Kentucky. Of course the Rebels are the instate rival of the Bulldogs so any possible showdown between MSU and Ole Miss is noteworthy. But it'd also be an interesting battle should State end up meeting a Western Kentucky squad that is led by former Bulldogs head coach Rick Stansbury.

Whether or not any of that happens remains to be seen. But what is no longer in question is whether or not MSU will be in the postseason. The Bulldogs – to the surprise of many, perhaps even to their head coach given his Friday comments – will play on.

Here's the full 2021 NIT bracket:

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.