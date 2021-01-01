Ben Howland previews MSU's game against Kentucky

Fresh off a big win over in Georgia on Wednesday, Mississippi State is looking to start 2-0 in Southeastern Conference play. Standing in the way of the Bulldogs though is one of the country's most tradition-rich programs – the Kentucky Wildcats.

MSU (6-3, 1-0) and Kentucky (1-6, 0-0) are set to do battle at 5 p.m. central on Saturday night at State's Humphrey Coliseum. The game will be televised by SEC Network.

It's a game between two teams seemingly heading in opposite directions of late. The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games overall while the Wildcats have lost six in a row.

Regardless of Kentucky's struggles though, MSU head coach Ben Howland insists his team won't be taking a thing for granted come Saturday night, knowing the talent Kentucky possesses on its roster and the tough road the Wildcats have seen so far that has led to its un-Kentucky-like record.

"They've probably played the toughest schedule in the country," Howland said of Kentucky. "When you look at their opponents, they've played an ACC schedule with at least four teams on it. They've played a brutal schedule against the Kansases and Louisvilles and Carolina. They've played an unbelievable schedule and very difficult. And they had a chance to win against Kansas and Louisville when you watch those games."

Not that those games matter all that much anymore anyway. They're all in the past. For Kentucky, Saturday also serves as the Wildcats' SEC opener. Howland thinks that'll play a factor as the Big Blue looks to start anew.

"The non-conference is over," Howland said. "This is a whole new year, literally and figuratively. (Kentucky) will be very ready to play (Saturday). We understand they are very talented and very well-coached. We're going to have to play our very best to have success against Kentucky."

For more from Howland, watch full video of his Friday pre-Kentucky press conference above as he discusses Saturday's game and more.

