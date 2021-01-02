Bulldogs and Wildcats to meet in Top-15 showdown

See above for full video of MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson's media session previewing Sunday's game against Kentucky. The following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

In its first top-25 matchup of the season, No. 12 Mississippi State is set to host No. 13 Kentucky for a noon tip at Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday.

The contest was initially scheduled for January 24, but the game was moved up by the league office. State was originally slated to play Vanderbilt, but the game was postponed due to COVID concerns in the Commodores program. Fans planning to attend should use their KENTUCKY game tickets. Doors will open one hour before tip.

The game will be televised on ESPN2 with Eric Frede (play-by-play) and Tamika Catchings (analyst) on the call. The matchup can also be streamed on the MSU Radio Network with Jason Crowder.

Mississippi State (6-1, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a 69-62 victory on the road that handed Georgia its first loss of the season. Freshman Madison Hayes posted a solid performance off the bench, sparking the Bulldogs with a season-high 13 points on 4-of-5 shooting.

Kentucky (8-1, 1-0 SEC) enters the game on the heels of a big win against No. 10 Arkansas. The victory marked the second top-15 win of the season for the Wildcats, who are led by reigning SEC Player of the Year Rhyne Howard. The junior leads UK with 16.7 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game. Sophomore forward Dre'una Edwards is averaging 14.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, while senior guard Chasity Patterson is posting 14.1 points per game and leads the nation with 42 steals to round out one of the best trios in the country.

The two squads split meetings last year. After the Wildcats claimed the first matchup in Lexington, the Bulldogs win 77-59 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. Rickea Jackson had a great performance with 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting and 10 rebounds. Fifteen of her points came in the second half to help State outscore the Wildcats, 45-24, after trailing by three at halftime.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.