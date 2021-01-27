Bulldogs renew SEC rivalry with Gamecocks

There are questions aplenty for Mississippi State to answer as the No. 21 Bulldogs get set to play host to No. 4 South Carolina on Thursday night.

MSU hasn't played a game in over a week and a half. Will the Bulldogs be rusty? The last time State was on the floor, the Bulldogs were dominated by Texas A&M. Have corrections been made?

What will it be like for MSU head coach Nikki McCray-Penson as she squares off against a South Carolina team she helped build as an assistant coach at the school?

There are storylines galore heading into this rivalry matchup between two of the nation's top programs in recent years. Watch above to see full video of McCray-Penson's pre-South Carolina press conference as she gives her thoughts on the game. And see below for how you can watch or listen to the battle between the Bulldogs and Gamecocks.

What: No. 4 South Carolina (12-1, 7-0) at No. 21 Mississippi State (8-4, 3-3)

Where: Humphrey Coliseum – Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum – Starkville, Mississippi When: 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021

6 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, 2021 TV/Video: ESPN and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app

ESPN and online via ESPN.com/ESPN app Radio/Audio: MSU Radio Network (Click here for affiliates)

