Bulldogs look to keep surging at Vanderbilt

MSU will try to win its third of four SEC games

Momentum is starting to build for the Mississippi State men's basketball team. The Bulldogs have started off winning two of their first three Southeastern Conference games this season and on Saturday, MSU heads to Vanderbilt looking to make it three out of four.

Against the Commodores, State will try to keep the good times rolling after this past Tuesday's thrilling come-from-behind victory over No. 13 Missouri in which the Bulldogs trailed by 14 in the second half before rallying for the win.

"I can’t emphasize enough again, the reason why (the victory over Missouri) was such a big win is because Missouri is so very good," MSU head coach Ben Howland said. "Missouri is really a good team and they’re a problem for anybody that has to play them. They’re very experienced, very smart, excellent talent and very well-coached. That is was what made it extra special. We beat a team that was (ranked) 10 in the (NCAA) NET going into that game.”

As good as Tuesday's win was for MSU, the best way for the Bulldogs to make it sweeter would be to keep the victories coming, starting with this weekend at Vanderbilt.

So what do you need to know headed into Saturday's affair? Here's a quick look at the game:

What: Mississippi State (7-4, 2-1) at Vanderbilt (4-4, 0-2)

Memorial Gym – Nashville, Tennessee When: Noon central

Noon central TV/Video: SEC Network, ESPN App

SEC Network, ESPN App Radio/Audio: Mississippi State Sports Radio Network (click here for full list of affiliates), online at Hailstate.com and the TuneIn radio app

Going with the Guards

There's a good chance Mississippi State might play small some over the course of Saturday's game. With backup forward Javian Davis out for a second-straight game for an undisclosed reason, MSU is likely to opt to go with guards Deivon Smith, Iverson Molinar and D.J. Stewart all on the floor at the same time at some points versus Vandy. It was a formula that Howland went with some in the win over Missouri.

Howland noted earlier this week he's comfortable doing so again, in part, because the true freshman Smith is continuing to develop as the season moves along.

“I thought (Smith) did a really good job for us the other night against Missouri," Howland said. "Down the stretch, he was definitely a key component to us building on the lead that we finally got. I thought his defense in particular was really impressive. He did a very good job defending against (Missouri's Xavier) Pinson. So, I’m excited to see his growth, and I’m sure it will continue.”

Brilliant Bulldog Backcourt

Smith is continuing to evolve, but his fellow guards – Iverson and Stewart – are becoming stars. Both cracked the 20-point mark against Missouri in the latest showing of just how dangerous MSU's backcourt can be and they'll try to keep it up against the Commodores.

Molinar has scored in double figures in every game he has played this season. He averages 18.6 points per contest. Seven of Stewart's top eight career scoring performances have come this year. He leads the Bulldogs at 18.8 points per game.

When those two are at the top of their individual games, every Bulldog opponent – including Vanderbilt on Saturday – will have a tough time getting past MSU.

“I’ve been singing their praises for a long time and we’ll just let the chips a little bit fall where they land now," Howland said of Molinar and Stewart. "We’ve got plenty of games left to play...I’ve been saying it. I think they’re both really special and we’re really blessed to have them as our backcourt, and I wouldn’t trade them for anybody.”

Containing the Commodores

When it comes to slowing down Vanderbilt, the key to it all seems to be containing Scotty Pippen, Jr. The sophomore guard easily leads the Commodores with 22 points per game and provides plenty of opportunities for others as well as he averages five assists per contest.

“Scotty Pippen (Jr.) has just been tremendous for them," Howland said. "I think he’s the second-leading scorer in our conference. (He's a) really heady, smart point guard."

Other Vandy threats include Dylan Disu and Myles Stute. Disu is the SEC's leading rebounder with nine boards per game. He also averages 12.3 points per outing.

State averages 11.5 points per game and has scored in double figures in his last three contests.

“They have good pieces," Howland said. "They’re a team that’s going to be very difficult to defend, number one. They do a lot of things defensively. They’ll run and trap across half court. They’ll trap the first pass. They’ll play some zone. They’ll press. So, they’re very well-coached and really have a lot of cute little sets and things that they do that iso their best players. We’re going to have our hands full.”

MSU head coach Ben Howland meets with his team during a game earlier this season. The Bulldogs will battle Vanderbilt on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

