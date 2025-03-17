NCAA Tournament First Round: How To Watch Mississippi State vs. Baylor
How to Watch
Mississippi State (21-12) vs. Baylor (19-14)
Day and time: Friday (Mar. 21) at 12:15 p.m. ET
Venue: Lenovo Center, Raleigh, North Carolina
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports Live | CBS App
Odds and Ends
Mississippi State vs. Baylor all time: Mississippi State leads the series 3-1
Streak: Mississippi State has won one in a row against Baylor
Last meeting: Mississippi State 78, Baylor 77, (Mar. 18, 2018, Waco, Texas)
Probable Mississippi State starters
Josh Hubbard
Riley Kugel
RJ Melendez
Cameron Matthews
Michael Nwoko
Mississippi State vs Baylor: Smart-Fan Stuff
Key stat: 35.1
While Baylor’s three-point percentage of 35.1 is stellar, it doesn’t exactly jump off the page. But, when you consider Mississippi State’s porous long distance defense (opponents shoot 36.1 percent from deep), then that number becomes all the more concerning.
With six Bears having knocked down at least 24 triples on the season, Scott Drew’s squad brings a versatile three-point attack to the table. Led by 62 from Jayden Nunn (on 41.1 percent from beyond the arc), Baylor oftentimes has five legitimate shooting threats on the court at one time. The Bulldogs must rotate well, close out hard, and be in constant communication on the defensive end or risk a first round exit.
Mississippi State vs Baylor Quick tips:
- Baylor’s 6-foot-7 forward Norchad Omier is an absolute load, averaging 15.9 points and 10.9 rebounds. One of the most physical bigs in the country, Omier bangs with the best of them, and Mississippi State will need a physical defensive showing from its frontcourt to bottle him up.
- Averaging 18.7 points per game, 5-foot-11 guard Josh Hubbard has scored in double-digits in every game except one for the Bulldogs this season. To keep his squad dancing, Hubbard will need to put together yet another marquee performance on Friday morning.