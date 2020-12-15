FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson discusses MSU's dominant win over Troy

The Bulldogs came out red hot on Monday and rolled to a victory
STARKVILLE, Miss. –It was a record-breaking night for Mississippi State on Monday. The No. 13 Bulldogs were looking to bounce back from a loss at South Florida nine days prior and did so by sinking a program-record 18 3-pointers on the way to claiming a 103-76 victory over Troy. The victory improved MSU's record to 3-1 this season.

Following the game, Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with reporters to discuss things. Watch above for McCray-Penson's full postgame media session.

