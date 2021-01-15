WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson discusses tough loss to Alabama
Bulldogs drop to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in SEC play
STARKVILLE, Miss. – For the second year in a row, Alabama came to the Humphrey Coliseum and upset Mississippi State.
The No. 14 Bulldogs fell 86-78 to the Crimson Tide on Thursday night. The loss dropped MSU to 8-3 overall this season and 3-2 in Southeastern Conference play.
Following the tough defeat, State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with reporters to break it all down. Watch McCray-Penson's full postgame press conference in the video above.
Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.