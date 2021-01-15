FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson discusses tough loss to Alabama

Bulldogs drop to 8-3 overall and 3-2 in SEC play
Author:
Publish date:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – For the second year in a row, Alabama came to the Humphrey Coliseum and upset Mississippi State. 

The No. 14 Bulldogs fell 86-78 to the Crimson Tide on Thursday night. The loss dropped MSU to 8-3 overall this season and 3-2 in Southeastern Conference play. 

Following the tough defeat, State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with reporters to break it all down. Watch McCray-Penson's full postgame press conference in the video above.

Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson coaches her Bulldogs against Alabama on Thursday night. MSU fell to the Crimson Tide 86-78. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson coaches her Bulldogs against Alabama on Thursday night. MSU fell to the Crimson Tide 86-78. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

