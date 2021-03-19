FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson discusses MSU's season, declining the WNIT and much more

MSU's leader puts a wrap on the 2020-21 campaign
It's no secret that the 2020-21 season was a disappointing one for Mississippi State women's basketball. 

So what went wrong in head coach Nikki McCray-Penson's first year as leader of the Bulldogs? Come hear from her yourself as she met with the media on Friday.

Watch McCray-Penson's full season-end press conference with the video at the top of this page.

