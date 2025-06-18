SEC announces 2025-26 conference opponents for Mississippi State
The SEC announced the 18 conference matchups for each of its schools Wednesday.
Mississippi State will continue to face Alabama and Ole Miss is home-and-home series for the 11th consecutive season. The Bulldogs will also have a home-and-home series against Missouri.
All nine SEC opponents coming to Starkville next season were part of last season’s NCAA Tournament, including Auburn (Final Four), Alabama (Elite 8), Tennessee (Elite 8) and Arkansas (Sweet 16).
The Bulldogs will get to face the defending NCAA champions, Florida, on the road and will also travel to Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and both Texas schools.
Mississippi State is coming off a season that saw them post a 21-13 overall record and 8-10 in SEC play.
The SEC will release game dates, game times and television information at a later date. SEC action starts on Saturday, January 3 and runs through Saturday, March 7. Every team will play each other at least once and will have a bye over the nine-week stretch. Here’s a full list of Mississippi State’s conference opponents for the upcoming season:
2025-26 Mississippi State Men’s Basketball SEC Opponents
Home and Away
- Alabama
- Missouri
- Ole Miss
Home
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Vanderbilt
Away
- Florida
- Kentucky
- LSU
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Texas A&M
2025-26 Mississippi State Men’s Basketball Schedule
- November 10 vs. Iowa State (at Sioux Falls, S.D.)
- November 15 vs. Southeastern Louisiana
- November 24 vs. New Orleans
- November 28 vs. SMU
- December 3 at Georgia Tech (ACC/SEC Challenge)
- December 16 vs. Long Island
- December 20 vs. Memphis