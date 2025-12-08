Bulldog Roundup: Slow start dooms Mississippi State in Tupelo

Even after an ice-cold start to Sunday’s game against San Francisco, Mississippi State men’s basketball team still had a chance at getting the win.

The Bulldogs were 9-for-35 from the field in the first half and down by eight points at halftime, but managed to rally and take a 62-61 lead with 25 seconds left.

But the Dons would draw a foul on the ensuing possession, make both of the free throws and go on to win 65-62.

Jayden Epps led the Bulldogs with 21 points. Ja'Borri McGhee turned in 13 points along with six rebounds and an assist in the effort. Mississippi State's bench outscored San Francisco by a 29-16 margin, but it wasn't enough for the Bulldogs.

Next up for Mississippi State is a road trip out west to Utah where the Bulldogs will face the Utes in the Salt Lake Showcase. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. Saturday.

Yesterday’s Results

Men’s Basketball: San Francisco 65, Mississippi State 62

Women’s Basketball: Mississippi State 89, Charlotte 59

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Mississippi State women’s basketball won its fifth-straight game Sunday in a huge win against Charlotte. Six Bulldogs finished with 10 or more points. Favour Nwaedozi collected a team-high 16 points and 11 rebounds, which was her fourth of the season. Chandler Prater earned her first double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Destiney McPhaul tied Nwaedozi with 16 points in the contest and also had two steals and three assists. Madison Francis collected 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, while going 4-6 from the charity stripe. Jaylah Lampley finished with 12 points on 75 percent shooting from the floor, along with five rebounds.

Mississippi State AD Zac Selmon wasted little time in finding the soccer program’s next head coach. Five-time ASUN coach of the Year Kevin O’Brien was hired to take over the program after winning 12 regular season and tournament conference championships with Lipscomb, the team that ended the Bulldogs’ 2025 season in a first-round upset. The veteran coach spent 14 years as the head coach of the Bisons while becoming the winningest coach in Lipscomb's program history with a career record of 155-81-37. This fall, he matched his highest single-season win total with 15 victories before Lipscomb lost a tightly-contested, one-goal match to eventual national finalist No. 6 Florida State.

Daily Dose Of Mike Leach

I'm not a beat around the bush kind of guy. Mike Leach

