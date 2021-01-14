FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's tough loss to Texas A&M

Bulldogs lose after having a double-digit second-half advantage
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It was a tough night at home for Mississippi State on Wednesday.

MSU hosted Texas A&M at the Humphrey Coliseum and the Bulldogs fell 56-55 to the Aggies. State had a 13-point lead in the second half before watching the advantage slip away. The Bulldogs fell to 8-5 overall and 3-2 in Southeastern Conference action. Texas A&M improved to 7-4 overall and 2-3 in league play. 

Following the contest, Mississippi State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference in the video above.

