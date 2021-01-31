WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's win over Iowa State

The Bulldogs downed the Cyclones in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State is back in the win column.

MSU took on Iowa State at Humphrey Coliseum on Saturday and the Bulldogs rolled past the Cyclones 95-56 in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for MSU. Mississippi State improved its record to 10-8 with the victory. Iowa State fell to 2-9.

Following the game, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. Watch Howland's full postgame press conference in the video above.

