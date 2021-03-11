WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's SEC Tourney win over Kentucky

Mississippi State has done it. After a 12-year span in which the Bulldogs didn't beat Kentucky, MSU topped the Wildcats 74-73 in thrilling fashion on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. State moves on to face Alabama on Friday at 11 a.m. central.

Following the win over Kentucky, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. You can watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.