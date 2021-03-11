WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's SEC Tourney win over Kentucky

FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Ben Howland discusses MSU's SEC Tourney win over Kentucky

Bulldogs win 74-73 over Wildcats
Author:
Publish date:

Mississippi State has done it. After a 12-year span in which the Bulldogs didn't beat Kentucky, MSU topped the Wildcats 74-73 in thrilling fashion on Thursday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament. State moves on to face Alabama on Friday at 11 a.m. central.

Following the win over Kentucky, MSU head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. You can watch Howland's full postgame press conference with the video at the top of this page.

