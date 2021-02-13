FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
WATCH: Ben Howland discusses MSU's loss to Vanderbilt

The Commodores upset the Bulldogs on Saturday
STARKVILLE, Miss. – An already-trying season got even rougher for Mississippi State on Saturday. Facing a Vanderbilt team that came into the day having lost eight of its nine Southeastern Conference games this year, the Bulldogs were upset by the Commodores 72-51.

The loss dropped MSU to 11-11 overall this season and 5-8 in SEC play. Vanderbilt improved to 6-10 overall and 2-8 in league action.

So what did State head coach Ben Howland have to say after his team's latest disappointing loss? Watch the video above to see Howland's full postgame press conference.

