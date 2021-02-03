WATCH: Ben Howland discusses Mississippi State's loss to Arkansas

The reasons for Mississippi State's loss to Arkansas on Tuesday night were plenty.

There were costly turnovers. The Bulldogs didn't shoot well. MSU was out-rebounded. Not much went right for the maroon and white as State lost 61-45 to the Razorbacks.

With the loss, MSU fell to 10-9 overall this season and the Bulldogs are now 4-6 in Southeastern Conference play. Arkansas improved to 14-5 overall and the Hogs are 6-4 in league action.

After Tuesday's game, State head coach Ben Howland met with reporters to break it all down. Watch full video of Howland's postgame press conference above and hear all MSU's leader had to say.

