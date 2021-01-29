WATCH: Nikki McCray-Penson discusses MSU's loss to South Carolina

STARKVILLE, Miss. – After an 11-day layoff, Mississippi State returned to action on Thursday night. Unfortunately for the No. 21 Bulldogs, they didn't get the chance to ease back into things as they battled No. 4 South Carolina and the Gamecocks emerged victorious.

MSU lost 75-52 to South Carolina. With the defeat, the Bulldogs saw their record fall to 8-5 overall and 3-4 in Southeastern Conference play. The Gamecocks improved to 13-1 overall and 8-0 in league action.

Following the contest, Mississippi State head coach Nikki McCray-Penson met with the media to break it all down. Watch McCray-Penson's full postgame press conference above.

