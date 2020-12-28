MSU women's SEC home opener postponed

Mississippi State women's basketball's first Southeastern Conference home game of this season will have to wait.

The Bulldogs were originally slated to battle Vanderbilt this coming Sunday, however it was announced on Monday that the Commodores are pausing activity due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Vanderbilt basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

No makeup date for the game has been announced as of yet. Tickets to the game will be honored whenever the contest is rescheduled. Mississippi State's Ticket Office will contact season ticket holders via email with additional details.

Mississippi State is set to open SEC play on the road on Thursday at Georgia. The two sets of Bulldogs are set to tip off at 5:30 p.m. central time in Athens. This follows a non-conference slate for MSU in which the maroon and white went 5-1 with the only loss coming in overtime at South Florida.

With the postponement of the Vanderbilt game, MSU is now currently set to host its first SEC game on January 10 against Ole Miss. That follows a January 7 road game at Florida.

As for Vanderbilt, the Commodores are actually postponing two other games in addition to the MSU game. Vanderbilt games Thursday against Florida, Sunday at Mississippi State and January 7 at Missouri have been postponed, consistent with the Southeastern Conference's COVID-19 management requirements.

