Boston College Transfer Guard Commits to Mississippi State
Claudell Harris Jr. is the newest member of the Mississippi State recruiting class. The 6-3 190-pound guard averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists last season.
The Louisiana native has spent three seasons at Boston College and averaged double figures yearly. In his freshman campaign, he averaged 10 points and a career-high 17 points a game
in his sophomore season.
One stat for Harris stands out: he shot 37 percent from three a season ago, while his new teammate and second-team All-SEC member Josh Hubbard averaged only 35 percent last season.
Now, Hubbard is the superior player, but he is also a volume shooter, which makes this an excellent fit. Last season, when Hubbard was cold from three, the other Bulldog perimeter options were unreliable.
However, Harris could change that with another Bulldog signee, Kanye Clary, this season. Clary is a good scorer in his own right, as he averaged 17 points a game a season ago at Penn State.
MSU head coach Chris Jans is stacking scorers as one of these guards will likely be forced to come off the bench. The Bulldogs will likely add another forward and center before the summer.