Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State makes final cut in point guard's recruitment
Mississippi State men’s basketball has its recruiting machine running at full speed.
A couple days after scheduling an official visit with the four-star twin brothers Gavin and Gallagher Placide, the Bulldogs are one of five schools the No. 86 overall prospect in class of 2026 has narrowed his recruitment down to.
Trey Beamer, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard included Mississippi State with Maryland, South Florida, Virginia Tech and Boston College amongst his final schools. According to a 247 report, Beamer doesn’t have a timeline to make a commitment.
Beamer attends IMG Academy in Florida and plays for Team United. During the Nike EYBL Session 4 this summer, Beamer averaged 19.6 points per game, three assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Here’s what 247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi said about Beamer at the Nike EYBL:
"Team United may have fallen in overtime, but nobody could fault the effort of Trey Beamer. Ranked No. 117 in the class of 2026 at the moment, Beamer was a terror off the dribble and got to his spots whenever he wanted to. He hit a few timely jumpers but what he did more than anything else was put incredible pressure on the defense because of his ability to get paint touches and live at the free throw line. He went for 34 points and with Mississippi State already on board, he should pick up more high major offers soon."
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
23 days
