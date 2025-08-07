Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State makes final cut in point guard's recruitment

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans reacts against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum.
Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Chris Jans reacts against the LSU Tigers during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State men’s basketball has its recruiting machine running at full speed.

A couple days after scheduling an official visit with the four-star twin brothers Gavin and Gallagher Placide, the Bulldogs are one of five schools the No. 86 overall prospect in class of 2026 has narrowed his recruitment down to.

Trey Beamer, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound point guard included Mississippi State with Maryland, South Florida, Virginia Tech and Boston College amongst his final schools. According to a 247 report, Beamer doesn’t have a timeline to make a commitment.

Beamer attends IMG Academy in Florida and plays for Team United. During the Nike EYBL Session 4 this summer, Beamer averaged 19.6 points per game, three assists and 4.2 rebounds per game. Here’s what 247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi said about Beamer at the Nike EYBL:

"Team United may have fallen in overtime, but nobody could fault the effort of Trey Beamer. Ranked No. 117 in the class of 2026 at the moment, Beamer was a terror off the dribble and got to his spots whenever he wanted to. He hit a few timely jumpers but what he did more than anything else was put incredible pressure on the defense because of his ability to get paint touches and live at the free throw line. He went for 34 points and with Mississippi State already on board, he should pick up more high major offers soon."

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener

23 days

Daily Dose Of MIike Leach

I think that when you die, you continue to progress. You continue to grow in kind of an elevated state, but I don't think you sit there and wallow around and play the harp.

Mike Leach

We’ll Leave You With This

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Basketball