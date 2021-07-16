Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Selected as Manning Passing Academy Camp Counselor

Sports Illustrated home
Mississippi State's Will Rogers Selected as a QB Counselor for Manning Passing Academy

Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers was selected as a counselor for this year's Manning Passing Academy event.
Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers was selected as a counselor for this year's Manning Passing Academy event.

Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was selected as a quarterback counselor for this year's Manning Passing Academy event which kicked off on Thursday, July 15. It runs through Sunday, July 18.

Rogers, along with other camp counselors, will help play a role in guiding over 1,000 prospects in attendance at the camp. They'll all go through workouts and will be in competition setting on Saturday evening. 

Here's a look at the complete list of MPA counselors for 2021:

Harrison Bailey, Tennessee

Connor Bazelak, Missouri

Jake Bentley, South Alabama

Myles Brennan, LSU

Anthony Brown, Oregon

Sean Clifford, Penn State

Matt Corral, Ole Miss

J.T. Daniels, Georgia

Jarrett Doege, West Virginia

Dillon Gabriel, UCF

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest

Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State

Gunnar Holmburg, Duke

Sam Howell, North Carolina

Max Johnson, LSU

Phil Jurkovec, Boston College

Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana

D’Eriq King, Miami

Derek Kyler, Darthmouth

Levi Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette

Trey Lowe, Southern Miss

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina

Bo Nix, Auburn

Sam Noyer, Oregon State

Cody Orgeron, McNeese State

Mike Penix, Indiana

EJ Perry, Brown

Brandon Peters, Illinois

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Drew Plitt, Ball State

Tayler Powell, Troy State

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Drew Pyne, Notre Dame

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Will Rogers, Mississippi State

Anthony Russo, Michigan State

Lindsey Scott, Nicholls

Patrick Shegog, Delta State

Tyler Shough, Texas Tech

Kedon Slovis, USC

Jarmone Sutherland Jr., Dartmouth

Liam Thompson, Wabash

Skylar Thompson, Kansas State

Malik Willis, Liberty

Bryce Young, Alabama

Rogers took the reins of the Bulldogs offense last year after KJ Costello suffered a concussion in the game against Alabama back in October, and became the starter from that point onward.

He finished out the year with 69.1% completion percentage, throwing for 1,976 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions over nine appearances.

Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach referred to Rogers as "ahead of schedule" for a true freshman last year, and many seem to be of the opinion that the starting gig is Rogers' to lose at this point.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in an open quarterback competition against the likes of Southern Miss graduate transfer Jack Abraham in the fall.

