Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Selected as Manning Passing Academy Camp Counselor

Mississippi State's Will Rogers Selected as a QB Counselor for Manning Passing Academy
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers was selected as a quarterback counselor for this year's Manning Passing Academy event which kicked off on Thursday, July 15. It runs through Sunday, July 18.
Rogers, along with other camp counselors, will help play a role in guiding over 1,000 prospects in attendance at the camp. They'll all go through workouts and will be in competition setting on Saturday evening.
Here's a look at the complete list of MPA counselors for 2021:
Harrison Bailey, Tennessee
Connor Bazelak, Missouri
Jake Bentley, South Alabama
Myles Brennan, LSU
Anthony Brown, Oregon
Sean Clifford, Penn State
Matt Corral, Ole Miss
J.T. Daniels, Georgia
Jarrett Doege, West Virginia
Dillon Gabriel, UCF
Sam Hartman, Wake Forest
Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State
Gunnar Holmburg, Duke
Sam Howell, North Carolina
Max Johnson, LSU
Phil Jurkovec, Boston College
Cole Kelley, Southeastern Louisiana
D’Eriq King, Miami
Derek Kyler, Darthmouth
Levi Lewis, Louisiana-Lafayette
Trey Lowe, Southern Miss
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Bo Nix, Auburn
Sam Noyer, Oregon State
Cody Orgeron, McNeese State
Mike Penix, Indiana
EJ Perry, Brown
Brandon Peters, Illinois
Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Drew Plitt, Ball State
Tayler Powell, Troy State
Michael Pratt, Tulane
Brock Purdy, Iowa State
Drew Pyne, Notre Dame
Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Will Rogers, Mississippi State
Anthony Russo, Michigan State
Lindsey Scott, Nicholls
Patrick Shegog, Delta State
Tyler Shough, Texas Tech
Kedon Slovis, USC
Jarmone Sutherland Jr., Dartmouth
Liam Thompson, Wabash
Skylar Thompson, Kansas State
Malik Willis, Liberty
Bryce Young, Alabama
Rogers took the reins of the Bulldogs offense last year after KJ Costello suffered a concussion in the game against Alabama back in October, and became the starter from that point onward.
He finished out the year with 69.1% completion percentage, throwing for 1,976 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions over nine appearances.
Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach referred to Rogers as "ahead of schedule" for a true freshman last year, and many seem to be of the opinion that the starting gig is Rogers' to lose at this point.
It will be interesting to see how he fares in an open quarterback competition against the likes of Southern Miss graduate transfer Jack Abraham in the fall.