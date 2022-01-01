2021 NFL MVP: Where Dak Prescott and Others Stand in the Race

Bulldogs in the NFL: Where Dak Prescott, Others Stand in 2021 NFL MVP Race
The 2021 NFL regular season is winding down and we're getting a better look at which players are MVP-worthy and which ones have taken a step back in the race for the honors.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is among the most famed players to ever take the field for Mississippi State football, has been in the conversation for the award since before the season and, despite struggling through a string of games, has bounced back and still very much has a chance to come away with the award.
Prescott played one of the best -- if not the best ever of his career -- last week when the Cowboys trampled the Washington Football Team, 56-14. Prescott completed 28-of-39 passes for 330 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions.
So far this season, Prescott has completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,928 yards with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions -- the ratio there could be better, but the way Prescott has returned from last season's injury and the way he's playing now is nothing short of admirable.
Here's a look at the top-10 contenders in the race going into Week 17, according to PointsBet, which has Prescott directly ahead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and just behind Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp:
|Player
|Team
|Odds
Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers
-225
Jonathan Taylor
Indianapolis Colts
+550
Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
+700
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
+1400
Josh Allen
Buffalo Bills
+1400
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
+2500
Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys
+3000
Joe Burrow
Cincinnati Bengals
+3500
Matthew Stafford
Los Angeles Rams
+5000
Justin Herbert
Los Angeles Chargers
+6600