2021 NFL MVP: Where Dak Prescott and Others Stand in the Race

Skip to main content
    •
    January 1, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bulldogs in the NFL: Where Dak Prescott, Others Stand in 2021 NFL MVP Race

    Looking into the 2021 NFL MVP race and where Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stands among the others.
    Author:

    The 2021 NFL regular season is winding down and we're getting a better look at which players are MVP-worthy and which ones have taken a step back in the race for the honors.

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who is among the most famed players to ever take the field for Mississippi State football, has been in the conversation for the award since before the season and, despite struggling through a string of games, has bounced back and still very much has a chance to come away with the award.

    Prescott played one of the best -- if not the best ever of his career -- last week when the Cowboys trampled the Washington Football Team, 56-14. Prescott completed 28-of-39 passes for 330 yards with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. 

    So far this season, Prescott has completed 68.7% of his passes for 3,928 yards with 29 touchdowns and 10 interceptions -- the ratio there could be better, but the way Prescott has returned from last season's injury and the way he's playing now is nothing short of admirable.

    Read More

    Here's a look at the top-10 contenders in the race going into Week 17, according to PointsBet, which has Prescott directly ahead of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and just behind Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp:

    PlayerTeamOdds

    Aaron Rodgers

    Green Bay Packers

    -225

    Jonathan Taylor

    Indianapolis Colts

    +550

    Tom Brady

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    +700

    Patrick Mahomes

    Kansas City Chiefs

    +1400

    Josh Allen

    Buffalo Bills

    +1400

    Cooper Kupp

    Los Angeles Rams

    +2500

    Dak Prescott

    Dallas Cowboys

    +3000

    Joe Burrow

    Cincinnati Bengals

    +3500

    Matthew Stafford

    Los Angeles Rams

    +5000

    Justin Herbert

    Los Angeles Chargers

    +6600

    USATSI_17413971
    Football

    2021 NFL MVP: Where Dak Prescott and Others Stand in the Race

    just now
    USATSI_17413970
    Football

    Dallas Cowboys vs Arizona Cardinals: Point Spread, How to Bet as Dak Prescott Looks to Stay Hot

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17231374
    Football

    Mississippi State Still On Ole Miss' Mind as Rebels Prepare to Play in Sugar Bowl

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16332983
    Football

    Top 10 Moments Across Baseball, Football and Other Bulldogs Sports in 2021

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17435673
    Football

    How to Watch: Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16749370
    Football

    SEC Drops to 1-5 in Postseason Bowl Games

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_15063593
    Football

    Bulldogs K Brandon Ruiz Officially Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 31, 2021
    USATSI_17155509
    Football

    Mississippi State Safety Fred Peters Officially Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 31, 2021