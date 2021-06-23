Bulldogs in the NFL: Where Dak Prescott ranks, according to NFL analyst

Chris Simms may have put Dak Prescott a bit lower than some expected.

There's no question that Dak Prescott is the best quarterback Mississippi State has had in recent history.

Prescott has had no shortage of impressive moments in the NFL since he was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. The team has expressed its confidence in Prescott in a big way, making him the second-highest paid quarterback in the NFL this year with a contract that pays him $160 million over the next four seasons.

It doesn't get much better than that for a ringing endorsement.

The signal-caller has proven to be a major steal, posting a completion percentage of 66%, passing for 17,634 yards with 106 touchdowns and 40 interceptions.

Heading into the 2021 season, expectations remain high for Prescott. NFL analyst Chris Simms recently listed Prescott at No. 9 overall in his quarterback rankings.

Simms had Prescott at No. 8 in his top-40 quarterback rankings in 2020.

This year, Prescott is behind Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford on Simms' list.

Too high or too low?

Some may say Prescott deserves a higher ranking and that perhaps things on the Cowboys' offense going awry after the team lost Prescott in a Week 5 matchup with the New York Giants is simply casting a dark shadow here.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture on his ankle during that game, undergoing surgery afterward. He underwent a second surgery after that, and the Cowboys have been focused on easing him back into action since then.

It will be interesting to watch how closely Simms' preseason ranking aligns with the reality of where Prescott really stands when the Cowboys open regular-season competition against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9.