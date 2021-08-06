How Does Mississippi State Rank Among All 130 FBS Teams Ahead of the 2021 Season?

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search
Where Mississippi State Ranks Among All 130 FBS Teams

Where Mississippi State Ranks Among All 130 FBS Teams

Here's where the Bulldogs landed in the CBS Sports rankings ahead of the season.
Author:
Publish date:
Here's where the Bulldogs landed in the CBS Sports rankings ahead of the season.

Looking at the roster and Mike Leach's reputation of helping turn around even the poorest of teams gives us reason to believe that Mississippi State could be a team to watch in 2021.

That notion wasn't strongly reflected when Chip Patterson of CBS Sports released his preseason rankings of all 130 FBS teams, placing the Bulldogs at No. 55 overall (10th in the Southeastern Conference.

That put them directly ahead of Tulsa -- the same team they defeated in the Armed Forces Bowl in the postseason -- and just behind Colorado.

Here's a look at what Patterson had to say about Colorado, a team that we don't usually hear a tremendous amount of buzz about:

"The Buffaloes were one of the real surprises last season, and Karl Dorrell was one of the few winners in a year where the Pac-12 struggled to make as much of a splash with its much-delayed campaign," he wrote. "Jarek Broussard is a first-team all-conference running back, but our voters aren't respecting the results of 2020 with this ranking."

As for where the rest of the SEC is concerned, Patterson ranked Missouri (47th overall, ninth SEC), Kentucky (35th overall, eighth SEC), Auburn (30th overall, seventh SEC), Ole Miss (23rd overall, sixth SEC), LSU (14th overall, fifth SEC), Florida (12th overall, fourth SEC), Texas A&M (seventh overall, third SEC), Georgia (fifth overall, second SEC) and Alabama (first overall, first SEC) all in front of Mississippi State.

Arkansas (61st overall, 11th SEC), Tennessee (68th overall, 12th SEC), South Carolina (93rd overall, 13th SEC) and Vanderbilt (105th overall, 14th SEC). 

It will be interesting to see how closely these projections end up aligning with reality, and where MSU stands in the same rankings when this year is in the books.

The Bulldogs open the season against the other Bulldogs when LA Tech travels to Daivs Wade Stadium on Sept. 4.

USATSI_15336902
Football

How Does Mississippi State Rank Among All 130 FBS Teams Ahead of the 2021 Season?

USATSI_16476595
Football

Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott Gives Update on Shoulder Injury

USATSI_15382306 (1)
Football

Three Storylines to Follow as Mississippi State Opens Fall Practice

USATSI_15173328
Football

Mississippi State WR Listed in Top Five at the Position in the SEC by Analyst

USATSI_15222234 (2)
Football

Running Back Draft Stock Can Reach New Heights in Mike Leach's Air Raid Offense, Helps Prepare Players for NFL

USATSI_9706672
Football

Former Mississippi State CB Takes Coaching Job With MGCCC

USATSI_9769197
Football

LB's Commitment to Mississippi State Came Down to Connection: 'It Just Felt Like Home to Me'

USATSI_15072805 (1)
Football

Bulldogs Have a Much Better Idea of Which Quarterback They Will Face When They Open SEC Play