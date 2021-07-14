2021 SEC Media Days: Austin Williams, Aaron Brule Join Mike Leach in Representing Mississippi State

Sports Illustrated home
Mississippi State Player Attendees Announced for SEC Media Days

Wide receiver Austin Williams and linebacker Aaron Brule will represent the Bulldogs at SEC Media Days.
Wide receiver Austin Williams and linebacker Aaron Brule will represent the Bulldogs at SEC Media Days.

SEC Media Days are back.

In addition to head coach Mike Leach, wide receiver Austin Williams and linebacker Aaron Brule will be making the trip to Hoover, Alabama to represent Mississippi State on July 21 beginning at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Both Williams and Brule have been standout players for the Bulldogs during their time in Starkville.

Williams was recently named a First-Team Academic All-American and was also selected to speak to the MSU Foundation board of directors back in April.

Over the past three seasons, Williams has caught 64 passes for 628 yards with eight touchdowns. 2020 was a standout year for him as Leach introduced his Air Raid offense -- Williams tallied 43 receptions for 372 yards with three touchdowns under the new scheme.

Williams expressed enthusiasm about the Air Raid last year.

"I am loving it so far and we are airing it out," he said. "A bunch of people are touching the ball and constantly spreading the ball and spreading the field out. It's been a great impression and I think we are starting to get the hang of it. We are showing consistency and I feel good about it so far."

Brule was a force on the other side of the ball, really coming into his own this past season with 76 total tackles (30 solo), four sacks, three passes defended and one fumble recovery.

In the past three seasons, Brule has posted 88 total tackles (32 solo), five sacks, three passes defended and two fumble recoveries.

Expect both players to continue to build upon the upward momentum they experienced in 2020 when they hit the field this year after the first full offseason they've had under this coaching staff.

