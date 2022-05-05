Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott has become one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since he was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft at pick No. 135 overall.

That's something that could bode well for new Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Kenny Pickett, selected 20th overall in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, if some of the comparisons hold true.

We've seen Pickett compared to Joe Burrow numerous times, but another quarterback some see similarities in his game to is Prescott. Pickett's quarterback trainer, Tony Racioppi, brought it up in a recent podcast appearance with Lance Medow of Sirius XM, saying he didn't feel people really knew how athletic Pickett is and how solid his arm is.

Racioppi noted that the numbers Pickett posted at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine outdid those of Prescott, so it isn't unreasonable to put the athleticism of the two in the same category.

"If you look at his numbers, his numbers were better than Dak Prescott's numbers were at the combine," Racioppi said. "[Dak Prescott is] a really good athlete.

In the modern era of the NFL, quarterbacks must be able to evade pressure and at least occasionally make plays with their legs to have the greatest chance of sticking long-term as a starter.

"He can move and he's gonna have to move. And he's done it," Racioppi said. "I think the biggest jump he saw this year was the fact he would sit in there and go through his progressions this year when he didn't have to go. And then if he had to go, he could extend plays, either making plays downfield or if people dropped in coverage or if they played man coverage, he could take off and get first downs."

Category Dak Prescott Kenny Pickett 40-yard dash 4.79 4.73 Vertical jump 32.5 33.5 Broad jump 116 121 20-yard shuttle 4.32 4.29 3-cone drill 7.11 N/A

Looking at the numbers in the above table, they couldn't be much closer. It will be interesting to see how Pickett ultimately pans out at the next level and just how soon he gets a shot to take the reins.