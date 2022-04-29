Charles Cross Selected By Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 Overall in 2022 NFL Draft

Mississippi State OT Charles Cross has been selected by the Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 overall.

We knew the 2022 NFL Draft would be unpredictable and to this point it has been just that, with no quarterback selected and multiple teams taking advantage of drafting offensive linemen.

The Seattle Seahawks followed the trend, selecting former Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross at No. 9 overall.

Cross showed his pass-blocking abilities in full as he became one of the best offensive tackles in the nation in Mike Leach's Air Raid offense, but also has potential as a run-blocker as one of the most versatile players at the position.

In regards to that, it's worth noting that Charles was originally recruited as a run-blocker -- Cross committed to Mississippi State in 2018 when Joe Moorhead was the coach and the team didn't transition to the Air Raid until Leach arrived in 2020.

"Run-blocking is this," Mississippi State offensive line coach Mason Miller told me earlier this offseason. "It's got to be a mentality and you either have it or you don't. Austin Corbett who played for me, they said that about, Abraham Lucas they've said that about... Corbett turned out to be a pretty good run-blocker in the NFL."

It will be interesting to watch just how much Cross continues defying the stigma at the next level.