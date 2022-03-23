Multiple former Bulldogs players had the chance to get in front of scouts during Mississippi State's pro day.

Another successful pro day is in the books for Mississippi State football ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Several former players were able to show what they bring to the table in front of NFL scouts on Tuesday, with projected first-round offensive tackle Charles Cross being the headliner.

Participants included Cross, cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., wide receiver Makai Polk, punter Tucker Day and placekicker Brandon Ruiz.

Cross As Advertised, And Then Some...

Cross has received an abundance of praise from scouts and analysts alike ahead of the draft, but some were concerned about his ability to fully and immediately transition to the NFL because of the fact he played in the Air Raid offense, which has some differences between its offensive line and those that are seen in the NFL, one of which is the wider splits it featured.

On pro day, he not only lived up to the hype, but showed some added versatility that should help put some of the doubt from those who are skeptical about him to rest.

Emerson Has Solid Day

Mississippi State entered the 2021 season with a secondary that was heralded as one of the best in the nation and Emerson was a big part of the reasoning behind that.

After finishing out last season with 49 combined tackles (31 solo) and three passes defended and his three-year college career with 152 combined tackles (92 solo), 15 passes defended and one interception, Emerson put on a show at pro day, receiving a lot of positive feedback on his position drills.

Polk Continuing To Bet On Himself

Polk declared himself the best receiver available for the taking in the 2022 NFL Draft not long ago, despite most projections listing Polk as either a late-round selection or an undrafted free agent.

Polk has served as the Z-receiver with the Bulldogs, praised for his route-running ability, consistency and reliability as he posted 105 receptions for 1,046 yards with nine touchdowns. In the regular season, he finished as the SEC's leading receiver with 98 receptions, which was also good for second-most in the nation.

He finished his collegiate career with 141 receptions, 1,524 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns between two years at Cal and one year at Mississippi State. If he is drafted by a team in April, Polk will be the first Mississippi State wideout to be drafted since Eric Moulds in 1996.