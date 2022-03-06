2022 NFL Draft: Projections Positive for Mississippi State WR Makai Polk

Skip to main content

Where Could Makai Polk Land in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The projections are positive for Mississippi State WR Makai Polk as he looks to take the next step in the NFL.

Anyone who routinely kept up with Mississippi State football throughout the 2021 season already knows how much of a gem wide receiver Makai Polk is, and how much of a role he played into offensive production in his lone season with the Bulldogs.

Now that Polk has gotten in front of more scouts and analysts at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the rest of the country seems finally be caught up with just how much of an underrated prospect Polk is.

Matt Miller of ESPN released a report this week in Indianapolis that suggested Polk, who has hardly been talked about in the national media up to this point, could come off the board on the second day of the 2022 NFL Draft.

"Miss. State wide receiver Makai Polk is a name to watch as workouts get underway tonight," Miller tweeted. "I'm told multiple teams have a Day 2 grade on him."

This report came close to the same time that Polk declared that he was the best wide receiver in the class.

Polk measured in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds with a 32 1/4" arm span, 9 1/2" hands and his best unofficial 40-yard dash time was a 4.50. While that's not necessarily the fastest time for wideouts, there's only so much stock that should be put into the 40, and it helped Polk's stock a good bit with how solid he looked in drills.

Polk will continue to be one to watch ahead of April after finishing the 2021 season with 105 receptions for 1,046 yards and nine touchdowns. In the regular season, he finished as the SEC's leading receiver with 98 receptions, which also put him at second in the nation.

