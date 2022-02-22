2022 NFL Scouting Combine Boycott: What to Know

Over the past 24 hours, new information has come out regarding COVID-19 restrictions that will be in place this year's NFL Combine.

More than 150 agents for NFL Draft prospects are planning to boycott this year's NFL Combine in Indianapolis unless COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

The decision came after the NFL released a memo announcing strict restrictions against participating prospects that would confine them to a "bubble." In this memo, the NFL stated that prospects would only be allowed one "medical support person" as opposed to their full teams of coaches and trainers. Participants would also be limited to certain Combine venues during their stay and would be disqualified from the event if they were caught violating any policies or venturing from their places of solitary confinement.

Many agents and players alike are refusing to participate in testing, on-field workouts and interviews unless changes can be made. Instead, they plan to wait until their respective universities host pro days and cater towards the players' needs. Prospects who plan to opt out of most of the Combine events will still participate in the medical evaluation.

In a letter sent to the enraged agents on Sunday, the NFL Players Association agreed with the decision to boycott the event.

"Our union has always encouraged players to take control of their careers from the very beginning, and we appreciate that agents are looking at ways to support that goal, " the NFLPA said.

Three Mississippi State players are among those affected by the decision. Offensive lineman Charles Cross, wide receiver Makai Polk and cornerback Martin Emerson were all invited to the NFL Combine earlier in the year. It is unknown which of those three Bulldogs will attend, and there's a very real possibility that the maroon and white will not be represented in Indianapolis. If any of those three choose not to take part in the combine, then they will still have the opportunity to shine on Mississippi State's pro day. No official date seems to have been announced, but the event will likely take place in the next few months and will give each Bulldog who declared for the draft a chance to shine.

How much will it hurt Cross, Polk or Emerson to skip the NFL Combine? In the end, it probably won't matter too much. Although they won't have as many opportunities at MSU's upcoming pro day as they would at the Combine, they will still have the opportunity to show off their skills. In the end, the talent they demonstrated throughout the season and their performances in quiet, smaller events will say more about them than any big showcase.

*Update: The NFL has since announced it is changing course and will not "bubble" players as the situation evolves