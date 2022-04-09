Aaron Anderson- WR, Alabama

The tide always keeps talented receivers, but Aaron Anderson is one you should buy stock in early. Arriving on campus in this recent class, the 5-foot-9, 184 pound, five-star receiver brings incredible speed, contact balance, vision, quickness and explosive play-making abilities. With his talent and athleticism, he has a major opportunity to start in the fall.

Luther Burden: WR, Missouri

The East Saint Louis native committed to the Tigers as a five-star prospect. According to 247sports composite rankings, he was ranked the No. 1 WR and No. 3 overall in his class. Burden brings much-needed big-play ability in the receiving corps for an offense that tied for 12th in completions of 20-plus yards in 2021.

Shemar James: LB, Florida

Opting with Florida over the University of Georgia and his home state Alabama, James is a big contribution to the Gator's defense. Standing at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, he brings a solid size and exceptional athleticism and possesses the versatility to rush the quarterback off the edge. Over three varsity seasons, the linebacker has posted 114 tackles, 13 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and two interceptions over three varsity seasons.

Tyre West: DL, Tennessee

A highly recruited defensive lineman turned down his long commitment to UGA to play for the Volunteers. Originally from Tifton, GA, the four-star is a powerhouse with a quick first-step and notable pass rushing ability. West stands at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds and was tabbed as the No. 7 DL, and No. 9 player in the state of Georgia and ranked No. 74 overall for the ESPN300. He plays aggressively and owns a 4.5s shuttle time, helping him to shoot through pass gaps and put pressure on the quarterback. West is definitely one to look out for if you are on the offensive side on the ball.

Kiyaunta Goodwin: OL, Kentucky

The 6-foot-8, 340-pound five-star is a massive force on the line. He plays with physicality, intensity, is explosive and has quick mobility for his size. He is coordinated enough on his feet to drive defenders and stay balanced. Goodwin possess all of the qualities needed to be a true blind side protector for the wildcats. According to 247Sports, he has the potential already to go as a future second-round draft pick.

Will Campbell: OL, LSU

The five-star from Monroe, Louisiana stands at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds and is a huge addition to the LSU line. For a player of his height, Campbell does a great job keeping his pads at a consistent level. He doesn't play too high, but doesn't overcompensate to root players out of plays. His athleticism and run-blocking speak for themselves. Depending on LSU's roster this year, Campbell definitely has the potential to see the field quite a bit.

Walter Nolan: DL, Texas A&M

At 6-foot-4 and well over 300 pounds, the TAMU stand out of this class isn't expecting to wait long to get playing time in the SEC. Nolan has exceptional lateral movement, balance and is one of the strongest lineman in the country- both in and out of the weight room. Acting as a missle out of his stance, he has shown that he doesn't get washed but also doesn't over pursue. This freshman is definitely one to many the Aggies DL deeper the second he steps on the field.

Malaki Starks: ATH, Georgia

As the No. 2 player in the state of Georgia and No. 14 overall, the 6-foot-1, 205 pound athlete will most likely begin his college career playing in the secondary for the bulldogs. With this, Starks has the athleticism to play anywhere on the field. Being on of the 5 five-star (all defensive) prospects signed in the 2022 recruiting cycle, his play making skills, quickness and overall versatility is exactly what Georgia's defense needs after losing key players to the transfer portal and NFL draft.

Micah Riley-Ducker: TE, Auburn

The Nebraska native comes to auburn bringing major size and athleticism to the tiger offense. Coming in at 6-foot-5, 236 pounds, the strong pass catcher and blocker is perfect to fill JJ Pegues' spot, who recently transferred to Ole Miss. Riley-Ducker's frame and skillset are impressive enough to where he could definitely have him in the mix for playing time this fall.

Marquez Dortch: WR, Mississippi State

A four-star prospect from Lucedale, MS who de-committed from Ole Miss to sign with the bulldogs. Standing at 6-foot tall, 175 pounds, Dortch has the potential to bring some major talent to Mike Leach's air raid offense. He is an all-around athlete who has experience playing on both sides of the ball. His speed, agility and quick hands gives him the potential to see the field at Davis Wade this season.

Jaron Willis: ATH, Ole Miss

Ole Miss is definitely needing to improve their defense this season and Jaron Willis is exactly the type of player they need to make an impact. A native from Leesburg, Georgia, he is the highest-rated linebacker commit for the rebels since Breon Dixon in 2017. Recruited heavily as a linebacker, Willis is ranked No. 185 overall recruit and 19th-best edge rusher in the 2022 class. He definitely has the size and talent of the kind of player who could come in and be a Freshman All-American type of player at Ole Miss.

E'Marion Harris: LB, Arkansas

The son of former Razorback DL Elliot Harris, E’Marion Harris owns the size and strength to be a game one starter as a true freshman next September, especially with the departure of left tackle Myron Cunningham. The 6-foot-7, 360-pound four-star obviously has the size, but also the athleticism to bring fans back to the days of Denver Kirkland, Sebastian Tretola, and Dan Skipper.

Ja'Dais Richard: S, Vanderbilt

Once committed to TCU, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety decommitted after the coaching change. A three-sport athlete in high school, Richard adds another option in the secondary. Bumped up to a four-star after signing, Richard has been a fast riser and you can expect some big things from him at Vanderbilt.

Keenan Nelson Jr.: DB, South Carolina

Nelson, a native of Philadelphia, is considered a four-star prospect by all three of the major recruiting sites, landing as high as No. 168 in the ESPN list of top 300 players. What makes his commitment even more important is the depth (or lack thereof) in the South Carolina secondary. With his athleticism, it is very possible for him to help the gamecocks on the back end and more. He could project as more of a safety, playing as the last line of defense in that South Carolina secondary, or he could slide inside to play nickelback. Nelson is definitely a player who possesses all the characteristics needed to see the field all four years.