2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Where Each Program Stands Ahead of Week 7

As the halfway point of the season has come and gone, many SEC teams are beginning to separate into the conference contenders and the bottom feeders.

Tennessee easily handled LSU in an early Death Valley game. The Volunteers further cemented themselves as a Top-10 program and picked up momentum heading into a huge upcoming matchup against Alabama.

Mississippi State improved its conference record to 2-1 after a dominant victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs are now winless in SEC play to start the season. Florida came out on top in a close contest against Missouri.

Georgia struggled to get going against Auburn but used a fourth-quarter spark to pick up the 42-10 against its cross-division rivals. In Nashville, Vanderbilt led Ole Miss at halftime and was sending a scare into the Rebels. The Rebs used a strong third quarter to push through and pick up the victory.

Surprisingly, South Carolina knocked off Kentucky by a score of 24-14. The Wildcats were without standout quarterback Will Levis, but the Gamecocks took advantage of many of the team's other weaknesses.

In the final game of the night, Alabama and Texas A&M faced off in what was not originally expected to be a close matchup. The Aggies held their own, but a questionable choice on the final play of the game handed the Crimson Tide the 24-20 win.

Here is where each team stands heading into Week 7 of action on the gridiron.

1. Georgia

2. Alabama

3. Tennessee

4. Ole Miss

5. Mississippi State

6. Kentucky

7. Texas A&M

8. LSU

9. Florida

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt