Skip to main content

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Where Each Program Stands Ahead of Week 7

Here is where each team stands midway through the college football season.

As the halfway point of the season has come and gone, many SEC teams are beginning to separate into the conference contenders and the bottom feeders. 

Tennessee easily handled LSU in an early Death Valley game. The Volunteers further cemented themselves as a Top-10 program and picked up momentum heading into a huge upcoming matchup against Alabama.

Mississippi State improved its conference record to 2-1 after a dominant victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Hogs are now winless in SEC play to start the season. Florida came out on top in a close contest against Missouri.

Georgia struggled to get going against Auburn but used a fourth-quarter spark to pick up the 42-10 against its cross-division rivals. In Nashville, Vanderbilt led Ole Miss at halftime and was sending a scare into the Rebels. The Rebs used a strong third quarter to push through and pick up the victory. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Surprisingly, South Carolina knocked off Kentucky by a score of 24-14. The Wildcats were without standout quarterback Will Levis, but the Gamecocks took advantage of many of the team's other weaknesses.

In the final game of the night, Alabama and Texas A&M faced off in what was not originally expected to be a close matchup. The Aggies held their own, but a questionable choice on the final play of the game handed the Crimson Tide the 24-20 win. 

Here is where each team stands heading into Week 7 of action on the gridiron. 

1. Georgia 

2. Alabama

3. Tennessee

4. Ole Miss

5. Mississippi State

6. Kentucky

7. Texas A&M

8. LSU

9. Florida

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt 

USATSI_19050287
Football

Mississippi State's Offensive Line Shines in Win Over Arkansas

By Dylan Flippo
USATSI_19198309
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Earns SEC Honor Following Standout Performance Against Arkansas

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19158571
Football

Mississippi State Trolls Arkansas Following Saturday's Double-Digit Victory

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19158813
Football

Mississippi State QB Will Rogers Breaks SEC Record vs. Arkansas

By Crissy Froyd
USATSI_19106561
Football

Live Updates: Mississippi State Football vs. Arkansas, 2022

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_17064003
Football

Mississippi State Football: Previewing Saturday's Matchup Against Arkansas

By Colin James
USATSI_17661975
Football

Former Mississippi State Star KJ Wright Named to 2022 SEC Football Legends Class

By Elizabeth Keen
USATSI_19158620
Football

Week 6: Predictions and Betting Odds for Each SEC Matchup

By Dylan Flippo