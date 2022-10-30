2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands As Week 9 Concludes

Week 9 of SEC action featured a handful of key divisional games that helped further shape standings and gave some teams an idea of where they could end up heading into the postseason.

No. 3 Tennessee and No. 19 Kentucky battled in Knoxville in what was previously expected to be a potentially close matchup. The Volunteers simply wouldn't let that happen and ultimately ran away with the easy 44-6 victory. Tennessee will face Georgia in Athens next weekend in what is regarded as one of the biggest games of the season.

No. 1 Georgia also notched an impressive win over the weekend with a 42-20 rout of Florida. The Gators proved to be no match for the defending-champion Bulldogs in the neutral-site competition and fell behind quickly.

Texas A&M put up a good fight, but the team was unable to survive a No. 15-ranked Ole Miss squad in an evening matchup in College Station. The Rebels ran away with the 31-28 victory to improve their record to 8-1 on the year, while Texas A&M fell to 3-5 after starting the season as playoff hopefuls.

No. 25 South Carolina should expect to see its time in the AP Poll come to an end sooner rather than later. The Gamecocks dropped an ugly game to Missouri by two scores in front of their home crowd after just one week as a ranked program.

The matchup between Arkansas and Auburn was the only game of the day that featured no ranked teams. Although the game started somewhat slowly for the Razorbacks, they picked up steam as the morning turned to afternoon to notch a 41-27 victory over the Tigers on the Plains.

Alabama, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt were the four conference teams that had open dates on the schedule, but each will return to action next weekend.

Here is where each SEC football program stands as Week 10 of college football action looms.

1. Tennessee

2. Georgia

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. Ole Miss

6. Kentucky

7. Arkansas

8. Mississippi State

9. Florida

10. South Carolina

11. Texas A&M

12. Missouri

13. Auburn

14. Vanderbilt