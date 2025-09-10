10 random midweek thoughts about Mississippi State football after upset win
As much fun as it’s been to write about Mississippi State’s epic upset over then-No. 12 Arizona State, it’s that time of the week to turn our attention towards the upcoming weekend.
Mississippi State’s coaches and players have already done so.
"You you got to learn how to deal with success," linebacker Nic Mitchell said after Monday's practice. "You win, you flush it and move on to next because there's another game you gotta play this Saturday."
So, we might as well follow suit, starting after this article.
The Bulldogs (2-0) will host Alcorn State (0-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday in a game that might not even warrant a game prediction. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives the Bulldogs a 99 percent chance to win the game against the SWAC school.
As we move on from the Bulldogs’ big win, here are 10 random thoughts in the days after the Bulldogs’ win and ahead of what SEC Roll Call would label a “cupcake” game:
- Brenen Thompson and Anthony Evans III (and before his season-ending injury, Will Whitson) may go down as two of the best transfer portal additions from this past offseason, on any team. Both have game-changing speed and great personalities. They’re a perfect fit for Jeff Lebby’s offense. We’re seeing now why Blake Shapen called this the best group of receivers he’s ever had.
- While I still don’t believe Mississippi State should be ranked, I have convinced myself that the Bulldogs will be ranked if they’re 4-0 when Tennessee comes to Starkville.
- I’m still in disbelief that Davis Wade Stadium could be louder than Saturday. But the official attendance was about 10,000 less than full capacity, so it definitely could’ve been louder. That should terrify every SEC team coming to Starkville.
- Losing Whitson is a major loss. As mentioned, he’d be on the list of best transfer portal additions. He had 4.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks. On last year’s roster, that’d put him in a tie for second-most TFLs and second in sacks. But I think the Bulldogs can handle this loss, unlike they would’ve been able to last season.
- Afterall, the Bulldogs still have Zakari Tillman, Malick Sylla, Branden Jenning, Kalvin Dinkins, Jaray Bledsoe, Trevion Williams, Deonte Anderson, Ashun Shepphard, Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Red Hibbler, Jamil Burroughs and some others I’m forgetting, but those are the defensive line/pass rushers I thought of off the top of my head.
- Here’s a question we’ll never get the answer to: How much practice time did Arizona State waste preparing for plays with either Kamario Taylor or Stonka Burnside at quarterback? The Bulldogs showed both against Southern Miss, but the only quarterback the Sun Devils saw was Blake Shapen.
- One hundred percent agree with what Canon Boone said Monday. The Bulldogs have to establish a consistent rushing attack. Otherwise, Thompson and Evans will face defenses that leave more than one safety back in the secondary every play.
- Playing a team like Alcorn State the week after an emotional game is great scheduling. Even if it was just by accident. There are some teams that, if Mississippi State was playing this week, would scream trap games and we legitimately be concerned. All do respect to Alcorn State, this is a game the Bulldogs win just by showing up.
- However, if I were to try and spin an angle where Alcorn State pulls off an upset, the starting point would be the run defense Mississippi State had in the second half against Arizona State.
- I wrote some more poems, four to be specific. They’re shorter ones and, hopefully, you’ll find some enjoyment in them:
Pure Joy (Haiku)
The ‘Dawgs would not yield,
On a field of green and maroon.
Only bring Pure Joy.
Home Field Advantage (Haiku)
A darkness so bright,
The bells constantly ringing,
Foes don’t stand a chance.
Sun Devils and Bells (Limerick)
There once was a Devil from a dry land,
Came to a place he didn’t understand.
The bells, oh the bells!
Where is the hotel?
Then he tripped on a cowbell so grand.
A Coach From Tempe (Limerick)
There once was a coach from Tempe,
Whose mistakes were many.
He bought too small of cowbells,
And couldn’t find the right hotels.
Which made State fans oh so happy.