2022 SEC Football: Week 12 Score Predictions

Week 12 is set to feature quite a few quality games between SEC divisional foes, as well as a few non-conference matchups.

Each of the conference's 14 teams will compete, with most playing smaller programs ahead of a much-anticipated week of rivalry matchups. The SEC Championship game is set between Georgia and LSU, but a few teams are still vying to win out and reach a New Year's Six bowl game. Nine teams have already reached the six wins required to play in the postseason, and four others need to win at least one more game to qualify. The only team that has been eliminated from contention so far is Texas A&M.

Here are predictions for each of the 10 games being played on Saturday in what should be a deciding weekend for many SEC teams.

Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama

Alabama knocked off Ole Miss in a close contest last week, but its upcoming matchup against Austin Peay shouldn't be too difficult. The Crimson Tide are led by Heisman-winner Bryce Young and will likely be playing in a way that lets out frustrations after falling out of SEC West contention and likely missing the CFP.

Prediction: Alabama 52, Austin Peay 17

ETSU at Mississippi State

Mississippi State has had a horrid stretch since knocking off Arkansas and Texas A&M in early October. The Bulldogs dropped a tough game to Georgia and barely survived an Auburn team playing its first game under a different head coach. Still, ETSU should serve as a confidence builder for the team ahead of Thanksgiving's Egg Bowl matchup.

Prediction: Mississippi State 38, ETSU 13

UMass at Texas A&M

After starting the season as playoff hopefuls, Texas A&M sits at 3-7 on the year. There are plenty of questions to be answered in the offseason, which will come sooner rather than later for the program. The Aggies can't even reach a bowl game at this point, but a probable victory over a one-win UMass team could breathe a bit of life back into the team.

Prediction: Texas A&M 28, UMass 10

Florida at Vanderbilt

Florida knocked off South Carolina with a big victory last weekend, but Vanderbilt should be heading into this matchup with even more confidence than the Gators after recording its first conference win since 2019 against Kentucky. Can the Commodores do it again, or was last weekend's outcome just luck? Although the game will be closer than most fans anticipate, expect the Gators to reign victorious.

Prediction: Florida 33, Vanderbilt 24

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

While Georgia is looking better and better with each passing game, Kentucky has fallen off sharply since the start of conference play. The Wildcats handed Vanderbilt a rare conference victory despite being listed as No. 24 in the CFP rankings. If they can't handle a struggling Vanderbilt program, then there's no way that they will be able to keep up with the defending champions.

Prediction: Georgia 45, Kentucky 17

Western Kentucky at Auburn

Auburn played with heart and ignited its fanbase in last weekend's big game against Texas A&M -- the first win for interim head coach Cadillac Williams. That could easily come to an end this weekend, as Western Kentucky looks to be a team that can compete well with the Tigers. It will be a shootout no matter who comes out on top, but it's no secret that the drama surrounding the Auburn football program this season has taken a huge toll on the team and its ability to find success on the gridiron.

Prediction: Western Kentucky 24, Auburn 21

No. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

There's little doubt that Tennessee has the most electric offense in college football right now, but the Volunteers need to do a bit more to be considered for their first-ever playoff appearance. On the other hand, South Carolina shot to notoriety in late October but has since taken hit after hit to fall back down near the bottom of conference standings. At the end of the day, this should be a solid conference win for the Vols.

Prediction: Tennessee 49, South Carolina 20

No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas

No matter what, the annual matchup between Ole Miss and Arkansas seems to be crazy each year. The Rebels have the upper hand this year, but Arkansas needs some quick redemption after falling short of expectations over the last few months. Although the Fayetteville crowd will be wild, Ole Miss should record its ninth win of the year.

Prediction: Ole Miss 38, Arkansas 24

New Mexico State at Missouri

Missouri hasn't had the best season, but its struggles have certainly not come as a result of its defensive play. The Tigers will look to show out and fight to stay alive in the hunt for bowl eligibility as they host New Mexico State. Although the matchup won't be too easy for Mizzou, the up-and-down program should walk off the field as winners.

Prediction: Missouri 27, New Mexico State 10

UAB at No. 6 LSU

LSU is in cruise control after clinching the SEC West title under first-year head coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers have done the improbable this season and shouldn't face much of a challenge against UAB. With a big lead, more players should see significant minutes as the team looks to stay fresh and well-rested as the title game looms.

Prediction: LSU 41, UAB 17