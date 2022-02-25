2022 SEC Media Days Schedule Announced For Mike Leach, SEC Head Coaches

SEC Media Days is one of the most interesting events of the college football offseason and it's returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center in Georgia.

The event was last held there in 2018. The 2022 media days are set to run from July 18-21 and will be televised on SEC Network. The schedule for when Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the rest of the head coaches in the conference was released this week.

Here's a look into that:

July 18:

Brian Kelly, LSU

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou

July 19:

Nick Saban, Alabama

Mike Leach, Mississippi State

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

July 20:

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Billy Napier, Florida

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

July 21:

Bryan Harsin, Auburn

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M