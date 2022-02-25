2022 SEC Media Days Schedule Announced For Mike Leach, SEC Head Coaches

2022 SEC Media Days Schedule for Mike Leach, SEC Head Coaches
SEC Media Days is one of the most interesting events of the college football offseason and it's returning to the College Football Hall of Fame and the Omni Atlanta Hotel at the CNN Center in Georgia.
The event was last held there in 2018. The 2022 media days are set to run from July 18-21 and will be televised on SEC Network. The schedule for when Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and the rest of the head coaches in the conference was released this week.
Here's a look into that:
July 18:
Brian Kelly, LSU
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Eli Drinkwitz, Mizzou
July 19:
Nick Saban, Alabama
Mike Leach, Mississippi State
Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
July 20:
Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Billy Napier, Florida
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
July 21:
Bryan Harsin, Auburn
Josh Heupel, Tennessee
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M