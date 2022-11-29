2022 SEC Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands as Regular Season Ends

Rivalry Week was one for the books in the SEC, as many underdogs did the unthinkable and pulled away with big wins.

The weekend started with a Thanksgiving matchup between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. The Bulldogs reigned supreme in the Egg Bowl with a 24-22 victory over the Rebels in what was a hard-fought battle. Both teams finished with an 8-4 record.

South Carolina pulled off its second victory over a Top-10 team in as many weeks with a 31-30 win over ACC rival Clemson. The Gamecocks took down Tennessee on Nov. 19 and finished a year that had plenty of ups and downs with incredible momentum.

Alabama outlasted Auburn in the Iron Bowl and showed dominance early on. The Crimson Tide handed the Tigers a 49-27 loss and kept them from reaching bowl eligibility. Alabama will now await its fate, as it will not be playing in the SEC Championship this season after two conference losses earlier in the year.

Texas A&M finished its disappointing season on a high note with a 38-23 rout of a highly-ranked LSU team at Kyle Field. The Aggies picked up their second SEC win of the season and knocked off a Top-5 team, but they will not be seeing the postseason after starting the year as CFP contenders.

Missouri reached bowl eligibility for the second year in a row under head coach Eliah Drinkwitz. The Tigers' defense stood strong in a narrow 29-27 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, and their offense was able to make big plays when it mattered most.

Tennessee was not shaken following last weekend's loss to South Carolina and took out its frustrations on a Vanderbilt team that was on a winning streak. The Volunteers captured the dominant 56-0 road win without star quarterback Hendon Hooker and sent the Commodores home without a chance at a postseason appearance.

In other non-conference rivalry matchups, Georgia pulled away from Georgia Tech for a 37-14 win to finish the year undefeated. The Florida Gators dropped a shootout to Florida State and took a 45-38 loss back to Gainesville. Kentucky held on to take down a ranked Louisville program by a score of 26-13.

Georgia and LSU will meet in the SEC Championship next weekend. The game will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday and will take place at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's a look at where each team stands at the end of the regular season.

1. Georgia

2. Tennessee

3. Alabama

4. LSU

5. South Carolina

6. Mississippi State

7. Ole Miss

8. Kentucky

9. Arkansas

10. Missouri

11. Florida

12. Vanderbilt

13. Texas A&M

14. Auburn