Ranking the SEC's Top-10 Running Backs Ahead of the 2022 Season

The SEC is filled with high-ceiling running backs who are set to take the field again in the upcoming season. Some of the biggest names among those include Chris Rodriguez (Kentucky), Tank Bigsby (Auburn) and Jabari Small (Tennessee).

In addition to the returners, there are also a handful of transfers from outside the conference to keep a watch on, like Ole Miss running back Zach Evans, who transferred from TCU back in January. Alabama also picked up a versatile back in Jahmyr Gibbs who transferred from Georgia Tech in December of last year.

Here's a look into 10 rushers within the conference who could have the biggest season and how they stack up:

10. John Emery Jr. (LSU)

LSU and new head coach Brian Kelly are looking to lead the Tigers back to the top of the SEC West. If the Tigers want to be a top team in the SEC, they need to have production from in the backfield. John Emory Jr. did not play during 2021 after being ruled academically ineligible before the season started. However, Emory Jr. is one of the most versatile and athletic backs in the SEC. During the 2020 season, Emory Jr. finished with 378 rushing yards on 75 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

LSU has some competition at the running back position, as Emory Jr. will be joined by four-star recruit Corey Kiner and transfer running back from Penn State in Noah Cain. Emory Jr. has elite strength and athleticism that will allow for this LSU offense to thrive against defenses. He has the ability to compete at the next level, but with Emory Jr. not playing during the 2021 season, it will be interesting to see how he develops throughout 2022.

9. Kenny Mcintosh (Georgia)

The Georgia Bulldogs are notorious for recruiting elite running backs and sending them to the next level. Kenny Mcintosh was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and could play a huge role in determining the Bulldogs success in 2022. Mcintosh finished last season with 330 rushing yards on 58 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

However, Georgia is not shy of depth at the running back position. Joining Mcintosh in the backfield is Kendall Milton and Dajun Edwards who will looking to be making an impact as well. Mcintosh is a strong and speedy back, who has excellent vision and is tough to tackle. There is no doubt Mcintosh will be a running back to look out for in 2022.

8. Dominique Johnson (Arkansas)

Head coach Sam Pittman has turned the Razorbacks completely around. Arkansas finished with a record of 9-4 last season and capped off the season with a win against Penn State in the Outback Bowl. For years, the Razorbacks have depended heavily on the run. Johnson will be joined by running back Raheim Sanders, but Johnson will more than likely be the starter for the Hogs this season. Johnson recorded 575 rushing yards on 97 carries and seven rushing touchdowns for the Razorbacks in 2021.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are a team to look out for during the 2022 season. Along with the talented running backs the Hogs will also have KJ Jefferson under center this season. If Arkansas wants to compete with the top teams in the SEC, they will need production out of their running backs. Johnson has the size and athletic ability to lead the Hogs through the SEC West. Pittman has an explosive duo in Johnson and Sanders that could lead the Razorbacks to another successful season.

7. Jo'quavious Marks (Mississippi State)

MSU is not going to run the ball much, but when the running attack is needed, they will be counting on Jo'quavious Marks. Marks has the speed and athletic ability to operate under any offensive system, but his catching abilities make Marks a perfect fit in the Air Raid. He is a versatile and explosive back that has an outstanding ability as a receiver out of the backfield. During the 2021 season, Marks recorded 416 rushing yards, 502 receiving yards, and nine total touchdowns.

Mississippi State has the arguably the toughest schedule in the nation during 2022. Look for Marks to have a successful season, however he will not be carrying the ball as much as the other running backs in the SEC. Mike Leach and the Air Raid is the perfect fit for Marks and his abilities, and he will look to continue his success during the 2022 season.

6. Zach Evans (Ole Miss)

The Ole Miss offense lost some important pieces going into 2022, including running back Jerrion Ealy and quarterback Matt Corral. Head coach for the Rebels Lane Kiffin, hit the transfer portal to find two outstanding replacements for Ealy and Corral in Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart. Evans is a speedy, flashy running back that will add to the already explosive Ole Miss offense. During 2021 at TCU, Evans recorded 648 rushing yards on 92 carries and five rushing touchdowns.

Ole Miss had its first 10-win regular season in program history last season. Kiffin and the Rebels will look to carry that success into 2022 but will need guys like Evans and Dart to step up and produce on offense. Evans is a gritty, tough and athletic running back that is looking to prove he can compete against the best of the best in the SEC.

5. Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are nothing short of depth. The Tide always recruit some outstanding talent, and Jahmyr Gibbs is a prime example. Gibbs transferred from Georgia Tech back in December. He brings some major versatility to an already stacked Alabama offense, which also includes standout quarterback Bryce Young. While at Georgia Tech in 2021, Gibbs recorded 746 rushing yards on 143 carries and four rushing touchdowns along with 773 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Saban may be the the most elite recruiter in college football and recruiting players like Gibbs just continues to add depth to the already stacked Crimson Tide team. With Young under center and Gibbs in the backfield, this Alabama offense is looking very impressive and scary for any defense in the country. Gibbs and the Tide will be looking to roll in 2022.

4. Devon Achane (Texas A&M)

The Texas A&M Aggies lost arguably one of the best running backs in college football in Isisah Spiller last year, but the Aggies have one of the best replacements you could ask for in Devon Achane. According to 24/7 Sports, Achane 's seven yards per carry was the best out of any high-volume SEC running back. Achane recorded 910 rushing yards on 130 carries and nine rushing touchdowns.

The Aggies, led by head coach Jimbo Fisher, hold the number one recruiting class in 2022. To compete in the SEC West, the Aggies will have to put that talent to use. Giving Achane as many touches as possible is one of the keys to success for Texas A&M this upcoming season. Even though Achane seems a bit under-sized, he is still very explosive, and his athletic ability is off the charts. Achane could very well be one of the top running backs in the SEC this season.

3. Tank Bigsby (Auburn)

A few months ago, it seemed likely that Tank Bigsby would no longer wear an Auburn Tigers uniform. However, Bigsby is back on the plains for this upcoming season and is looking to help out an Auburn team which has many questions surrounding them in 2022. The Tigers have arguably one of the best running back tandems in the SEC with Bigsby and Jaquez Hunter. Bigsby finished the 2021 season with 1,099 rushing yards on 223 carries and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Bigsby's first name is an excellent way to describe his play on the gridiron. Bigsby is a tank on the football field. He plays with high energy and is one of the most explosive players in the SEC. Auburn needs Bigsby to play at his best, because when he does the offense for the Tigers is hard to stop.

2. Jabari Small (Tennessee)

Jabari Small has the potential to not only be one of the top running backs in the SEC, but he could very well be one of the best running backs in the country. Small finished the 2021 season leading the Volunteers in yards, carries, and touchdowns. Last season, Small rushed for 792 yards on 140 carries and nine rushing touchdowns.

Small is going to be a huge part of helping the production of this Tennessee team this season. The Volunteers are returning a valuable piece of their offense, and Small seems to be getting better and better each day. Small has excellent vision and explosiveness that will help this Tennessee offense compete against the brutal SEC schedule.

1. Chris Rodriguez (Kentucky)

The Kentucky Wildcats are returning arguably the best running back in the country this season in Chris Rodriguez. Rodriguez was one of the few 1,000 yard backs in the SEC during the 2021 season. To go along with Rodriguez, the Wildcats are also returning quarterback Will Levis and much of their impressive offensive line. Rodriguez recorded 10 rushing touchdowns last season to go along with 1,379 rushing yards which was ranked 12th nationally.

Kentucky is a dangerous team this year with both Rodriguez and Levis returning. The Wildcats could cause problems in the SEC East this season. If Rodriguez stays healthy, look for him to have another 1,000-yard season and continue to be one of the top running backs in the country.