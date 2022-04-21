Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, a former Mississippi State standout, was named to the Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Thursday morning.

The Senior Bowl is played a few weeks after the NCAA National Championship in Mobile, Alabama. It is an invite-only event that gives seniors the opportunity to perform with the best-of-the-best in front of dozens of NFL scouts ahead of the NFL Draft.

After an outstanding career at Mississippi State in which he helped the Bulldogs reach No. 1 in the AP Poll for the first time in school history, Prescott was invited to play in the 2016 Reese's Senior Bowl. He split time as a quarterback on the South team with NC State standout Jacoby Brissett, Brandon Allen of Arkansas, and National Champion Jake Coker of Alabama.

Despite being up against outstanding talent, Prescott outshined his competition. He played in only the second quarter of the game, but he finished 7-of-10 passing for 61 yards with one touchdown and 13 rushing yards. His team ultimately won the game by a score of 27-16. After the game, Prescott received the Most Outstanding Player award and was praised heavily by NFL Scouts.

Prescott joins four other talented athletes as the members of the Class of 2022: Kevin Faulk, Von Miller, Philip Rivers and Patrick Willis. Of the five inductees, only Prescott and Miller are still active in the NFL; Miller has spent time with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

Now, Prescott is heading into his seventh season with the Dallas Cowboys. He has faced plenty of challenges during his professional career, including a gruesome ankle injury and the death of his brother, but he has solidified himself as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Prescott's nomination to the Reese's Senior Bowl Hall of Fame might be his first nomination into such a prestigious group of individuals, but it won't be his last.