2022 Senior Bowl: Every SEC Player to Keep Watch On

SEC Players to Watch in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl
If you're looking for an SEC player to watch in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, then you've got plenty to choose from.
An impressive 31 total SEC athletes were named to Senior Bowl teams-- 29 on the American Team and two on the National Team. 12 different SEC programs have athletes competing in the game, and the majority of them sent multiple players.
Georgia, the defending national champions, leads all SEC teams with six players representing the Bulldogs. Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M and LSU each have three representatives -- proof that team records don't always define individual talent. A handful of teams have two players competing; these include Missouri, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina. Rounding out the conference programs that have players competing is Auburn, a team that will see one athlete taking the field this weekend.
As players on both teams train hard to impress various NFL scouts this weekend, here is a look at everyone who will be suiting up and making the SEC proud.
National Team
RB Tyler Badie, Missouri
WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss
American Team
DB Roger McCreary, Auburn
DB Derion Kendrick, Georgia
DB Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
DB Akayleb Evans, Missouri
DB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee
DB Leon O'Neal Jr, Texas A&M
DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
DL John Ridgeway III, Arkansas
DL Zachary Carter, Florida
DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
DL Neil Farrell Jr, LSU
DL Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
DL Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M
LB Channing Tindall, Georgia
LB Damone Clark, LSU
LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M
LS Jodan Silver, Arkansas
OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia
OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia
OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OL Ed Ingram, LSU
OL Cade Mays, Tennessee
OL Luke Fortner, Kentucky
PT Jake Camarda, Georgia
RB Brian Robinson Jr, Alabama
RB Dameon Pierce, Florida
RB ZaQuandre White, South Carolina
WR Velus Jones Jr, Tennessee
WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss
The 2022 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT. It will be held in Mobile, Alabama, at the University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium.