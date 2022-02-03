2022 Senior Bowl: Every SEC Player to Keep Watch On

Nearly three dozen SEC athletes will take the field in Mobile this weekend to compete in the annual Senior Bowl.

If you're looking for an SEC player to watch in the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, then you've got plenty to choose from.

An impressive 31 total SEC athletes were named to Senior Bowl teams-- 29 on the American Team and two on the National Team. 12 different SEC programs have athletes competing in the game, and the majority of them sent multiple players.

Georgia, the defending national champions, leads all SEC teams with six players representing the Bulldogs. Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M and LSU each have three representatives -- proof that team records don't always define individual talent. A handful of teams have two players competing; these include Missouri, Ole Miss, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and South Carolina. Rounding out the conference programs that have players competing is Auburn, a team that will see one athlete taking the field this weekend.

As players on both teams train hard to impress various NFL scouts this weekend, here is a look at everyone who will be suiting up and making the SEC proud.

National Team

RB Tyler Badie, Missouri

WR Braylon Sanders, Ole Miss

American Team

DB Roger McCreary, Auburn

DB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

DB Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

DB Akayleb Evans, Missouri

DB Alontae Taylor, Tennessee

DB Leon O'Neal Jr, Texas A&M

DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

DL John Ridgeway III, Arkansas

DL Zachary Carter, Florida

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

DL Neil Farrell Jr, LSU

DL Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

DL Micheal Clemons, Texas A&M

LB Channing Tindall, Georgia

LB Damone Clark, LSU

LB Aaron Hansford, Texas A&M

LS Jodan Silver, Arkansas

OL Jamaree Salyer, Georgia

OL Justin Shaffer, Georgia

OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OL Ed Ingram, LSU

OL Cade Mays, Tennessee

OL Luke Fortner, Kentucky

PT Jake Camarda, Georgia

RB Brian Robinson Jr, Alabama

RB Dameon Pierce, Florida

RB ZaQuandre White, South Carolina

WR Velus Jones Jr, Tennessee

WR Dontario Drummond, Ole Miss

The 2022 Senior Bowl will take place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CT. It will be held in Mobile, Alabama, at the University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium.