Mississippi State had many talented defensive players announce their return for the 2023 season, but one of the biggest hits to the Bulldogs' defense was losing Tyrus Wheat to the NFL Draft.

In 2022, Wheat recorded 54 total tackles (25 solo), six sacks, two pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one interception. Wheat's athletic ability and speed of the edge could make him a huge threat for any team in the league.

Here are five things to know about the Mississippi State linebacker ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft:

1. Wheat was ranked as a three-star linebacker by ESPN and 247Sports out of high school.

Wheat attended Amite High School in Amite, Louisiana before taking his talent to Copiah-Lincoln Community College. During his time as a JUCO athlete, Wheat recorded a total of 104 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 19 games.

The talented linebacker then transferred to Mississippi State before the 2020 season and immediately made an impact for Zach Arnett's defense during a difficult year across college athletics.

2. As a freshman at MSU, Wheat recorded a QB rating when targeted of 47.6.

In his first season with the Bulldogs, Wheat was a menace to opposing quarterbacks. Wheat played 396 snaps and recorded 18 tackles, six sacks, one interception and one pass breakup.

For a year that limited both games and practice due to the pandemic, Wheat still found a way to carry his success from Copiah-Lincoln to Starkville. His impact was felt at all times when he stepped on the field.

3. Wheat is incredible in pursuit and has impressive quickness off the edge.

One of the best attributes of Wheat is his ability in pursuit of the ball. His quickness of the edge and football IQ has aided the Bulldogs into becoming one of the best defensive units in the SEC.

His athletic ability as a edge rusher should give him a good push up draft boards sooner rather than later.

4. His non-stop motor and tackling ability will make him a valuable pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With his quickness off the edge, Wheat also carries a non-stop motor. When Wheat steps on the field, he is a difference-maker. Wheat finished his collegiate career with 130 combined tackles (56 solo), 18 sacks, six pass deflections, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

The ability to stay on the field for long periods and his toughness as a tackler could make Wheat a force to be reckon with in the league.

5. Wheat totaled 27 tackles for loss and 18.5 sacks at Mississippi State.

Wheat recorded an impressive number of TFL and sacks as a Mississippi State Bulldog. The high motor and intense pursuit allows Wheat to get to the quarterback and force negative plays for opposing offenses. The statistics that Wheat put up in college proves he has the ability to make an impact in the NFL.